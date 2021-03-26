Entertainment
Can you fold it like Jacqueline Fernandez? Actor posts photos of his fitness routine
- Jacqueline Fernandez recently shared new clips from her home fitness workout and left us speechless. The impressive images even left Yami Gautam stunned.
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED MARCH 26, 2021 09:26 IST
Training is a form of life for many, including Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez. The actor, time and time again, continues to post excerpts from his home workouts that amaze us. She can stretch like no one else, take a look at her Instagram account and you’ll know what we’re talking about. From stretching and aerial yoga, to horseback riding and the gym, there’s nothing the actor doesn’t fit into his routine to maintain his physical shape.
She recently shared another set of images from one of those sessions with her fans and saying that those images motivated us to start our weekend on a more adjusted note wouldn’t be wrong. The pictures we’re talking about show Jacqueline wearing a blue, pink and gray offbeat print sports bra with a halter neck. While flaunting her washboard abs, she paired it with gray yoga pants. To keep his hair off his face during the shoot, the actor tied it up in a high ponytail.
The footage shows Jacqueline performing some really tough yoga stretches with great ease. She posted the photos on Instagram with the captions “Yoga girl forever (sic)” and “Breathe, exhale … (sic)”. It was not just us who were impressed by these clips, even Donor Vicky Actor Yami Gautam felt it was fire and left a similar comment on the post. Check it out:
We’re going to get our yoga mats out now, what about you?
If you’re still not motivated enough, take a look at some of the other fitness articles Jacqueline has shared with us in the past:
On the job front, she is currently working on her next films which include Attack, Bhoot Police, Cirkus, Bachchan Pandey and Ram setu. Jacqueline recently started filming for Ram setu and will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha.
To close
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]