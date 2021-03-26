Can you fold it like Jacqueline Fernandez? Actor posts photos of his fitness routine

Training is a form of life for many, including Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez. The actor, time and time again, continues to post excerpts from his home workouts that amaze us. She can stretch like no one else, take a look at her Instagram account and you’ll know what we’re talking about. From stretching and aerial yoga, to horseback riding and the gym, there’s nothing the actor doesn’t fit into his routine to maintain his physical shape.

She recently shared another set of images from one of those sessions with her fans and saying that those images motivated us to start our weekend on a more adjusted note wouldn’t be wrong. The pictures we’re talking about show Jacqueline wearing a blue, pink and gray offbeat print sports bra with a halter neck. While flaunting her washboard abs, she paired it with gray yoga pants. To keep his hair off his face during the shoot, the actor tied it up in a high ponytail.

The footage shows Jacqueline performing some really tough yoga stretches with great ease. She posted the photos on Instagram with the captions “Yoga girl forever (sic)” and “Breathe, exhale … (sic)”. It was not just us who were impressed by these clips, even Donor Vicky Actor Yami Gautam felt it was fire and left a similar comment on the post. Check it out:

Comment from Yami Gautam on the post (Instagram / jacquelinef143)

We’re going to get our yoga mats out now, what about you?

If you’re still not motivated enough, take a look at some of the other fitness articles Jacqueline has shared with us in the past:

On the job front, she is currently working on her next films which include Attack, Bhoot Police, Cirkus, Bachchan Pandey and Ram setu. Jacqueline recently started filming for Ram setu and will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

