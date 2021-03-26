Charlie Walk takes legal action against lawyer, claims #MeToo allegations were ‘botched’

On January 30, 2018, Saheli Datta, Head of Global Compliance at Universal Music Groups, emailed all staff regarding Charlie Walk, a top executive at the company. was an executive at Sony. We take allegations of this nature very seriously, Datta wrote. If you have something to say, we want to hear it.

The email came a day after a woman named Tristan Coopersmith posted an open letter on her missing health and wellness blog claiming the Republic Group chairman sexually harassed her 15 years earlier while they both worked at Columbia Records. UMG’s apparent efforts to solicit additional information were very unorthodox, given that the alleged incident did not concern his workplace. The move also violated the company’s written policy, which was created to protect the privacy and confidentiality of all parties involved in allegations of harassment.

Within 24 hours, UMG informed news outlets that Walk had been put on leave and hired New York boutique firm Collazo Florentino & Keil to examine his behavior. A media frenzy followed. Although the conclusions of the investigation were never made public, the impression left was strong: Walk was guilty of misconduct #MeToo, according to an explosive lawsuit filed by the famous hit-maker against his former lawyer, the very hyped Trump pitbull Marc Kasowitz. The malpractice lawsuit, filed in New York state court Thursday, says Kasowitz “botched” Walks’ portrayal and undermined his ability to clear his name, triggering his subsequent expulsions from the Republic and The fourth.

Perceiving Mr. Walk as too big to control, too expensive to keep, and unwilling to lose him to a rival like Warner, UMG knocked him to his knees, so he could both kick him and return him. unavailable by someone else, the costume says.

Three years after the derailment of his career, Walk is claiming $ 60 million in damages. Although UMG is not a defendant, parts of the costume have been redacted, says the music giant has voluntarily engaged in [Walks] public assassination and Kasowitz passively cooperated with UMG, leaving Mr. Walk defenseless and pressured the executive to sign a unilateral settlement agreement with UMG.

Charlie Walk has been the target of a carefully orchestrated campaign, his lawyer Bryan Freedman said in a statement to Hollywood journalist. This led to a reckless and prejudicial rush to judgment without due process, which this former lawyer should have remedied. The evidence in favor of Charlies is overwhelming and he deserved the right to clear his name. This trial will do just that.

Kasowitz is no stranger to the spotlight and headline battles, having defended President Trump for decades on a number of issues, including the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

This complaint is bogus and defamatory work that Mr. Walk and his lawyers should be ashamed of and regret, “Kasowitz said, when asked to comment on the lawsuit.” Our firm represented Charlie Walk in its separation from UMG following an internal UMG investigation. We gave Mr. Walk both contentious and non-contentious options, and based on his consultation with the firm and other advisers, he chose a non-contentious course which resulted in a settlement. “

Kasowitz added: “Now, because Mr. Walk has failed in his professional endeavors, he has filed a clearly frivolous complaint against the firm. We are confident that the case will be dismissed, in which case we will pursue the appropriate remedies. against Mr. Walk and the law firms who filed this extremely false plea. “

The brief also highlights questions around the case of Walk, who spearheaded Republic Records’ rise to the industry’s leading label in terms of market share by assembling a roster of artists that also included Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Nicki Minaj, Hailee Steinfeld, DNCE and Lorde. . He remains the most prominent music industry executive victim of allegations of sexual harassment in the post- # MeToo era. (LA Reid is the other notable example.)

Less than a month after the Coopersmiths blog, which is no longer live because the site is outdated, two more women, Pam Kaye and Kate Harold, have gone on the disc in Rolling stone to say that they were sexually harassed by Walk in the late 90s and early 90s in Columbia. Kaye made the most damaging claim, which was that Walk put his hand on the front of his pants and under his underwear in 2004. Harold testified that Walk rubbed his erect penis against her in a restaurant in 2006. And Coopersmith, the original accuser, said Walk put his hand on her thigh under a restaurant table and repeatedly made vulgar comments in front of her. Walk denied all the allegations at the time. Coopersmith claimed she received a settlement. Walk’s attorneys say he “never participated in or was aware of any sort of settlement. This trial will prove it unequivocally.”

What remained hidden from public view in early 2018 was the scale of the stakes at the time of the charges. Behind the scenes, the music industry veteran was in final negotiations with UMG over a 5-year contract extension worth $ 20 million, according to the lawsuit. UMG declined to comment.

Regardless of the trial, THR began to delve into the exile from the Walks industry in the spring of 2020 while reporting on a Times Up article that revealed cases of influence from the anti-sexual harassment organization offering to work with accused men in exchange of fees and high donations. In October 2018, Walk was approached by self-proclaimed Times Up Ambassador Wade Davis, who presented the unemployed executive with a draft contract for transition coaching services and the development of a reintegration strategy for $ 12,500 per month.

In November of that year, former Times Up CEO Lisa Borders emailed a Walk representative and detailed the steps to rehabilitate him. There are many of these same men who now see the light and wish to stand in solidarity with women, seeking a way back to the fold. To reiterate, we applaud this effort, in full support of redemption, she wrote. We would be happy to have a conversation about contributions to the Times Up Foundation. In another email, Borders named Davis as the Times Ups men’s division chief. (THR saw the contract and emails last year). But the apparent conflicts of interest did not end there. Times Up Legal Defense Fund supported Coopersmith, Kaye and Harold and paid a public relations firm to help them. According to the lawsuit, the same company also represented the business interests of Coopersmiths and UMG.

A source close to Davis says the relationship with Walk was never finalized. Sources say Walk refused the openings. Representatives for Current Time’s Up say outreach was not authorized and Davis is not affiliated with the organization.

Prior to his fall, Walk had a strained relationship with his UMG boss, Republic co-founder Monte Lipman, who was frequently eclipsed by his chairman and was known to call the labels PR team. Page six rework a printed gossip article if Walk appeared in a more prominent position than him.

UMG’s January 2018 email to staff looks like what happened to Universal Pictures’ Marketing Director Josh Goldstine a month later. At the time, NBCUniversals Jeff Shell and Donna Langley sent a studio-wide note saying Goldstine was suspended and investigated for improper conduct. Goldstine was fired three weeks later, with a #MeToo cloud hanging over his head. Two years later, he obtained a $ 20 million legal judgment against the studio in arbitration. (He now holds the most senior marketing position at Warner Bros.)

In the Walks case, Fox also opened an investigation, but found no complaints or misconduct, according to the lawsuit, but he was quickly excluded from the music competition.

The male dominated music industry is notorious for its bad behavior. And yet, unlike the film industry, there have been very few #MeToo accounts to date. Even Russell Simmons, who has been accused of rape by multiple women, has appeared as a guest on platforms such as Tidal. Reid, who was the subject of a Sony investigation before any harassment allegations were made public, works with artists like Jennifer Lopez on her new label Hitco Entertainment.

There is no doubt that Walk’s revenue has been hit hard. It went from dropping a base salary of several million dollars a year to just $ 19,000 in 2019, according to the lawsuit. In February, his fledgling distribution company and A&R Music Mastery partnered with the video and audio streaming platform LiveXLive Media.

Despite the detailed allegations of his accusers, Walks follows that during his 20 years at Sony, he was never the subject of complaints of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior towards a single woman let alone Coopersmith. “

Perhaps more relevant, Walk did not receive a formal complaint from HR during his five-year tenure at Republic, according to the lawsuit. Since joining UMG in 2013, Mr. Walk had not been the subject of a single human resources complaint of any kind, including sexual harassment. The lawsuit goes on to say that UMG made no effort to substantiate the allegations. And, once he signed their settlement agreement at Kasowitzs, he was bound by a nondisclosure agreement that left him unable to defend himself against the charges.

Walk’s treatment appears to deviate from that of other company executives in maintaining confidentiality during an investigation. In intriguing detail, the file notes: “Mr. Walk is aware of previous cases in which other UMG employees had been charged and dismissed for sexual harassment, but the allegations and disciplinary action taken against these employees were kept secret. “

Writes Freedman and co-counsel Jeffrey Eilender, Erik Groothuis and Michael Brodlieb in the lawsuit: “UMG ‘quashed’ Mr. Walk based on no credible evidence and in order to settle old professional scores.”

March 25, 2:30 p.m. Updated with a statement from attorney Marc Kasowitz.