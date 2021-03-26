Friday, March 26, 2021 horoscope

Lunar alert

There are no restrictions on purchases or major decisions. The moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

It’s a wonderful day for you as the sun and beautiful Venus are aligned in Aries, making you feel warm and friendly with everyone. It also strengthens your creative impulses and strengthens your ability to be original and at the cutting edge of technology.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Parents need to be extra vigilant as it is a slightly accidental day for your children. (Know what they are doing at all times.) During this time, you will enjoy the peace and quiet. You will love to relax in solitude in beautiful surroundings.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

It’s a great day for chatting with friends and groups. In particular, you will enjoy the company of artistic and creative people. An unexpected conversation with a family member or with someone at home might surprise you. Go with the flow.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today you make such a fabulous impression on bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs (even the police) that everyone loves you! In fact, some of you might have a flirtation or romance with a boss or someone in a position of authority. Maybe you can use your influence to help a third party who needs it?

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Because your appreciation for beauty is heightened, this is the perfect day to enjoy museums, art galleries, and the creative works of others. For many of you, public spaces may not be an option, but you can enjoy these places online. Romance from afar will flourish.

Virgo (23 August-22 September)

It’s such a pleasant day! For starters, the moon is in your sign dancing with Uranus, which makes you feel restless and impulsive. However, it seems that today gifts, treats, and favors from others will come to you. If this happens, your window of opportunity will be short, so say yes!

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Relationships with partners, spouses and close friends are warm and rewarding. The sun and Venus are both aligned opposite your sign, which warms all of your relationships with those you love. Still, you might be feeling a little restless today. (It is temporary.)

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

There is something you could do to improve your health today. You might also be boosted by your health because you feel invigorated. Something pleasant with a pet can happen. Meanwhile, those of you who work will have warm relationships with coworkers, maybe even praise.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

It’s a powerful day! To begin with, you are very visible. People notice you. (Actually, something unusual or surprising can happen.) During this time, it is a wonderful day for a vacation or any other kind of entertaining entertainment. Sports, romantic encounters and moments of fun with the children will delight.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

An unexpected opportunity to expand your world or perhaps travel might fall in your lap today. Or maybe someone from far away will suddenly visit you because it’s definitely a great day to entertain at home or do something to make your place more inviting. Ideas?

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You are happy to be alive today. Look around so you can truly appreciate your surroundings. You can see how much love and affection there is in your world. Meanwhile, you might be thrilled with a surprise gift, favor, or windfall from someone. Lucky you!

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

It’s a great money day for you! You might see ways to increase your income. You can certainly attract money to yourself. Of course, this same influence will encourage you to spend money on nice things for yourself and your loved ones. Ka-ching!

If your birthday is today

Actress Leslie Mann (1972) shares your birthday. You are hardworking, ambitious and results oriented. You often work alone, independently. You like challenges and can overcome adversity. Service to others will be an important theme this year, especially within your family. Therefore, take care of yourself so that you can be a strong resource. In the meantime, decide to invest in the relationships you enjoy. Spend time with great people.