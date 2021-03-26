Spotlight on Sports and Entertainment – March 2021 # 4 | Foster Garvey PC

Happy Spring! After a particularly long winter in several parts of the country, it is a welcome sight to see many of the familiar features of this time of year (although our daily life remains markedly different from that of two years ago) : MLB Spring Training, Awards Season, and Broken Brackets (Thanks, Oral Roberts) .Without later, below is a sample of the latest stuff to pack in your beanie:

Despite the successes of the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments to date, the NCAA and its commissioner, Mark Emmert, have been the subject of all-court press as they were in the limelight. tournaments. For decades, relaxing or retreating amateur rules in college athletics has sometimes seemed like a pipe dream, but given the prominent student-athlete activism that proliferates on social media, and more and more States adopting measures which recover publicity rights for student athletes. , we appear to be near (if not at) a tipping point.

For some time now, we’ve been reading about Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs) and how popular they have become among athletes and artists, and retail investors looking to ride the wave of increased democratization for a while. the pandemic – but now we see the data and the trend is astronomical, with fundraising up 2,000% from the same time last year. While there are no signs of slowing down, athletes, artists, and investors are well advised not to lose sight of the investment risk involved.

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs), the other asset that has been hot in the increasing digitization of the world brought on by the pandemic, has produced another stunning first: the sale of an NFT home for half a million dollars. At that price, I would have my digital guests take off their NFT shoes at the front door.

Approval agreements, sponsorships and investments

Cristiano Ronaldo, Tiger Woods and Roger Federer race to become the first sports athlete to win $ 1 billion

March 19, 2021 via 90min

Sports legends Cristiano Ronaldo, Roger Federer and Tiger Woods have earned huge sums of money throughout their careers so far and now the trio are in the race to become the first sports athlete to be worth $ 1 billion.

4x MVP LeBron James signs deal with PepsiCo’s Mtn Dew, ends 17-year deal with Coca-Cola

March 19, 2021 via InsideSport

After claiming a stake in the Boston Red Sox, LeBron James added another line of investment to his vast portfolio. The King has signed a new deal with PepsiCo’s Mountain Dew Rise energy drink.

PSPC fundraising is up 2000% from a year ago

March 17, 2021 via WRAL

The PSPC market is so hot that this year’s fundraiser has already passed all of the 2020s. And it’s not even April. Understandably, the world’s largest asset manager fears the PSPC boom is overdone.

Celebrities From Serena Williams To Paul Ryan Fuel PSPC Boom

Mar 17, 2021 via Wall Street Journal – General (subscription may be required)

A change in reputation is one of the main drivers of the rise of special purpose acquisition companies. Blank check companies have been associated with fraud and poor investor performance for decades. Now PSPCs are cool and the biggest names in sports, politics, business and entertainment are involved.

The SPAC market is booming, but there are a lot of bad buys. Here’s What Eight Experts Say Investors Should Look For In Their Next PSPC Investment

March 20, 2021 via Business Insider – Politics

The PSPC market has been on fire during the pandemic. In fact, 219 special purpose acquisition companies raised a record $ 73 billion in 2020, representing a 462% year-over-year increase in revenue raised by blank check companies. .

IP Music

Tech Firm Says Musicians Lose Billions From Illegal Commercial Streaming

March 17, 2021 via MENAFN – Global Top News

At a time when musicians struggle to make a living from streaming, a Swedish tech entrepreneur says its application can increase royalties by curbing the illegal use of music by millions of companies. Many are unaware that songs on Spotify, Apple, Deezer, and other streaming platforms are not permitted for use in cafes, stores, restaurants, hair salons, and other businesses.

Spotify justifies its payments with Loud & Clear

Mar 21, 2021 via Forbes – Business (subscription may be required)

This week, Spotify released what amounts to a justification for its royalty payments called “Loud & Clear”. The idea behind this is to show that there are artists who make a lot of money from the platform, but there are also thousands of small artists who make at least a little money. There are no specific artists cited, but the generalities of the data are revealing.

Non-fungible tokens

Is a Tweet the next Mona Lisa? Dorsey’s $ 2.9 million sale raises value questions

March 23, 2021 via Bloomberg – Top Stories (subscription may be required)

Previously, likes, comments, shares, and the like – rather than a price tag – represented the value of tweets, Facebook posts, TikTok videos, Instagram photos, and other social media ephemera. But now there is an emerging way to measure their value: by the millions of dollars they make at auction. On Monday March 22, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey sold his very first tweet for $ 2.9 million.

Buyers and sellers of NFT may be liable for ‘unknown’ capital gains tax in the United States

March 18, 2021 via Cryptocurrency and Bitcoin News

As U.S. tax season quickly approaches, investors who buy and sell NFTs using crypto could be exposed to a nasty capital gains tax surprise, an expert on CNBC explained last Thursday. The taxable amount of proceeds from the NFT explosion to the benefit of the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) could skyrocket beyond 30%, hurting the huge profits made by the craze for the NFT.

World’s first NFT digital home sells for $ 500,000

March 23, 2021 via CNN Edition

Having spent so much time at home over the past year, many people crave change in their surroundings. But if a lick of paint or creative renovations fail, now there is a more extreme alternative: the digital home. Mars House, the world’s first NFT (non-fungible token) digital home, recently sold for over $ 500,000.

Why the NFT art market is exploding

Mar 22, 2021 via Bloomberg – Top Stories (subscription may be required)

Digital artist Beeple sold a non-fungible token of his play “Everydays: The First 5000 Days” for $ 69.3 million. And he’s not the only one taking advantage of this explosive NFT market.

Non-fungible Tokens: Asset Ownership Via Blockchain Rockets Into Legal

March 22, 2021 via Legal Executive Institute

In a two-part series, we’ll take a look at non-fungible tokens, explaining what they are and how they will impact many industries; and how decentralized finance (DeFi) is key to understanding the importance of NFT in the legal sector. Welcome to the beginnings of blockchain mainstreaming, and the legal industry should take note.

Right of publicity

NCAA President Mark Emmert to meet college basketball players behind #NotNCAAProperty – After Men’s Tournament

March 22, 2021 via USA TODAY

NCAA President Mark Emmert said he would meet the college basketball players behind the hashtag #NotNCAAProperty, but not until the men’s tournament is over. Athletes responsible for first posting and sharing the hashtag on social media requested a meeting with Emmert this week to discuss issues with the protest online, including unfair facilities to be used at men’s and women’s tournaments and the NCAA position on name, image and likeness.

NCAA plays the ball on the wrong court

March 22, 2021 via Forbes (subscription may be required)

While the welcome return of March Madness reminds us of the popularity of college sport, the NCAA continues to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on legal bills and political lobbying, struggling to preserve its operating and broken system.

Why NCAA hate is going viral

March 19, 2021 via Slate Magazine

Preparation for this spring’s NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments has been different from normal, and not just in ways directly attributable to pandemic sports: single-state setups in Indiana and Texas, venues nearly empty and uncertainty. whether each selected team on the pitch would even be able to play. Strikingly, the biggest stories leading up to the tournament weren’t about any of that, not about Duke and Kentucky missing out on the men’s tournament, or what games will be played over the next three weeks. Instead, they focused on the organization hosting these games.

College basketball players push for reform on social media

March 18, 2021 via Honolulu Star Advisor

Several prominent players from the March Madness basketball tournament took to the NCAA on social media today, demanding changes to how they are allowed to be paid in the latest show of power hosted by college athletes .

Arizona lawmakers vote to save college athletes money

March 18, 2021 via Bloomberg Tax (subscription may be required)

Arizona would remove barriers preventing college athletes from receiving compensation for the use of their name or image through a bill the state legislature passed on Thursday. The measure (SB 1296) would prepare the state for possible changes to NCAA rules to allow student athletes to enter into third-party approval agreements.

Reforms to NCAA student-athlete model could move glass slipper away from Cinderella

March 18, 2021 via The Hill – Congress Blog

Everyone in America is busy filling hooks for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament – trying to identify this year’s Cinderella team, the lesser-known school that’s going to bring down a powerhouse. But the proposals in Congress could take the glass slipper away from the Cinderella – and that’s why college fans should keep one eye on Washington while the other is on the tournament.

Will March Madness be the last NCAA dance featuring amateurism as he knows it

Mar 17, 2021 via Forbes (subscription may be required)

The NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship kicked off a few weeks ago with all four play-in games and immediately sparked excitement – two games were point-decided and another went into overtime. March Madness starts in earnest Friday with 16 games. As exciting as these can be, there’s a good chance things will be just as exciting off the pitch. On the eve of the tournament, a handful of players expressed their dissatisfaction with the NCAA on social media using the hashtag #NotNCAAproperty.