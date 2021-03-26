Watch Bollywood’s Biggest Extravaganza LIVE here





Bombay: The biggest digital event of the year – the BollywoodLife.com Awards 2021 is finally here. It is a one-of-a-kind celebration of outstanding artists, creators and influencers from Bollywood, OTT, TV, South Cinema, Bhojpuri films and social media. The public not only nominated, but also voted for their favorites and chose the winners from among hundreds of nominees, in 60 categories. Our jury, made up of celebrities such as Gulshan Grover, Tarun Mansukhani, Urvashi Dholakia, Tinaa Datta, Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao, Akshaye Rathi and Ramesh Bala, join the audience to choose the best from the best. Also Read – Asha Bhosle and her granddaughter Zanai celebrate the Maharashtra Ratna Prize with cake, candy and lots of loot Watch the Bollywood Awards Live here. The digital gala awards ceremony is hosted by everyone’s favorite Bhabhi, actress Saumya Tandon, accompanied by the funny and witty RJ and actor Pritam Pyaare. To match their quirk, winners from Bollywood, TV, OTT and more will share their thrill and excitement of winning at the 2021 BollywoodLife.com Awards, which is hatke than all the other rewards that exist. Also Read – Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Priyanka Singh Moves Supreme Court Against FIR Following Rhea Chakraborty’s Complaint But when we talk about the best of 2020, we can’t ignore the void the year left in our lives. It is obvious to remember the power of the talent and the king of dance that we lost last year, the late Sushant Singh Rajput. The Chhichhore star will receive a fitting tribute through a dance performance to some of the most beloved songs with him. Also read – Ankita Lokhande opens up on the death of Sushant Singh Rajput: I can’t say RIP Sushant, I have no guts In an effort to truly celebrate the entertainment world like no other award ceremony in the country, the ceremony culminated in a star-studded conclave, with two-panel discussions. Celebrities like actresses Neetu Chandra, Ahana Kumra, Anupria Goenka, Urvashi Dholakia, producer and actress Divya Khosla Kumar, producer, screenwriter, director, Palki Malhotra, screenwriter Mayur Puri, senior business analyst Ramesh Bala and the Film exhibitor and business expert Akshaye Rathi came together to discuss the future of entertainment, lessons learned in OTT culture, and trends in content creation and consumption. So, without further ado, watch the entertaining 2021 BollywoodLife.com Awards season now.







