Six Oscar nominations follow Florian Zeller’s stressful wait for “The Father” release “Albuquerque Journal

Florian Zeller had to navigate many troubled waters to release his first film.

For the writer and director of “The Father”, it was stressful to see the film’s release postponed a few times.

But redemption came when Zeller’s film received six Oscar nominations on March 15.

“I am extremely happy and grateful,” Zeller says. “It’s not the best year to release your first film. It was demanding. You always have the feeling that this will not happen. But my family and friends sent me encouragement. I am so full of joy.

“The Father” tells the story of Anthony, who is 80 years old, mischievous, living alone with challenge and rejecting the caregivers that his daughter, Anne, presents.

Yet help also becomes a necessity for Anne; she can no longer make daily visits and Anthony’s hold on reality is waning. The film is available on demand from Friday March 26.

Zeller says that when viewers see the ebb and flow of his memory, they wonder how much Anthony can hold onto his own identity and past.

How does Anne cope as she mourns the loss of her father, while he still lives and breathes in front of her?

The film stars Anthony Hopkins as Anthony and Olivia Colman as Anne. Both won nominations for the theater and the film won a nomination for best picture. The other three nominations were for adapted screenplay, production design and film editing.

“The Father” is based on the play of the same name by Zeller.

Zeller’s journey has been long and arduous.

“I started writing the screenplay about four or five years ago,” Zeller says. “I’ve always seen Anthony Hopkins do this part. It’s really happy that he got to be a part of the film.

Zeller wrote the play from personal experience.

“I was raised by my grandmother and she suffered from dementia,” he says. “A lot of times we don’t think about dementia, but almost every life has been affected. Then there is the dilemma of what to do with people. In the movie, Anne struggles with it just as Anthony struggles with the loss of his thoughts and memory.

Zeller also had the obstacle of bringing his play to life on screen, which is different from directing a play.

“The idea was to put the audience in this unique place,” he says. “I wanted everyone to question everything. It’s like they’re in the character’s head. It is something that only the cinema can do. As you watch it becomes this immersive experience. “

Zeller wanted to keep the movie simple, and he says the casting worked out wonderfully.

“Anthony, I am full of admiration,” he said. “It was brave of him to take on this role at 83 years old. It is this artist who puts himself in danger with this role of exploring these emotions. He was linked to his own anxiety and fear. He did it in such a beautiful way.