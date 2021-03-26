Pink Vail, stargazing, golf and live music round out Tricias weekend picks 03/26/21

Pink vail

Shaw Cancer Center’s Peace, Love, Thrive team show off their colorful costumes on a snowshoe hike. This year, the Pink Vail final will take place from Friday to Sunday. Choose your day, choose your sport, choose your costume and support the Spirit of Survival programs.

Vail Health, everyday special

Since 2012, Vail Mountain has turned pink in honor of Pink Vail, the world’s biggest day of skiing to beat cancer. COVID-19 caused the event to be canceled last year, but this year Pink Vail will return, but like all things during a pandemic, it will be a little different.

This year, instead of the event taking place over a single day, it will take place over a period of three days, from March 26 to 28. This allows participants to choose which day they wish to support Pink Vail. It’s not limited to Vail Mountain, either. Feel free to go to Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Steamboat on any mountain you want and ride and ski to support the cause. You don’t have to go to a resort either. Hike or snowshoe a favorite trail, take a walk around your neighborhood, or even get out the bike if the weather permits. Pink Vail encourages you to move.

You can do any activity and share it using #pinkvail, #CelebrateYourWay, and #TheLastRun while wearing pink, of course, to honor those who have fought or died from cancer.

Money raised through this event benefits all Vail Healths Shaw Cancer Center patients, regardless of the type of cancer they have, through improvements in patient care and patient programs. Due to the event cancellation last year, 2020 donations are rolled into 2021 donations.

Want some Pink Vail merchandise? It will be sold at a discount in a pop-up shop in a tent next to the covered bridge in the village of Vail from March 26 to 28. Local retailer Austen Boutique will pop up at Manor Vail Friday and Saturday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., launching the new avant-garde Italian line, Agio Chic. For every new Instagram follower, Austen Boutique will donate $ 5 to Pink Vail. Visit @ agio-chic on Instagram. If you wear pink in the pop-up shop and sign up to follow Agio Chic, they’ll double the donation.

This year is also special because it marks the last Pink Vail. So, no excuses, get out there, wear a flaming pink costume and send Pink Vail in style while raising money to help others. For more information visit pinkvail.com .

Vilar Performing Arts Center shows

The Vilar Performing Arts Center hosts the California Honeydrops Friday and Saturday and the Jim Breuer Comedy Sunday. The Vilar Center in Beaver Creek has been offering limited-attendance in-person shows since June.

John-Ryan Lockman, Daily Special

It was kind of normal at the Vilar Performing Arts Center this month. From classical and rock music, to comedy, adventure films and concert films, the number of live shows seemed almost prepandemic. This weekend marks more in-person and streaming shows and a chance for a bit of a laugh after a year of unknowns.

The California Honeydrops are notorious for throwing the party. The band don’t necessarily do set lists, they want the audience to let them know what they would like to hear. This talented group will play everything from roots, soul, R&B and funk, so be ready to rock with the tunes, even if it’s only from your couch at home.

Jim Breuer describes himself as a deeply rooted family man and uses real life experiences as a father of three to help him provide daddy material for his ensembles. From Saturday Night Live to being named one of the 100 Greatest Comedy Centrals standups of all time, let the laughs roll for this show in person. For more information on this weekend’s shows, visit vilarpac.org .

Friday:

California Honeydrops

$ 75 general admission

5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Saturday:

California Honeydrops

$ 75 general admission

5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The 8 p.m. Saturday show will air on fans.live

Sunday:

Jim Breuer presents the Freedom of Laughter Tour

$ 62 general admission

6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Ski and tee

Ski the mountains and play the golf ball in one day. Gypsum Creek and Eagle Ranch classes are open for the season this weekend.

Markus Spiske, Unsplash

It’s funny to say that you played two sports, which are usually offered in different seasons, in one day. This weekend you can ski or bike to Vail or Beaver Creek and play the golf courses downstream all in the same day.

Gypsum Creek Golf Course and Eagle Ranch Golf Course are both open for the season this weekend.

The Gypsum Creek Golf Course will open on Saturday. The facility will offer 15 holes on its 18-hole championship course designed by Pete Dye. Holes nos. 1 to 7 and 11 to 18 will be available for $ 45 for walkers and riders. Carts are limited to the cart path only. The Gypsum Creek driving range will be open Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday we plan to have 15 holes available to play at a special rate that includes the cart, but we could have all 18 holes if we can get the equipment out of the area, said Christy Martin, Head of Course Operations. Gypsum Creek golf course.

Martin also said that Gypsum Creek Golf Course is happy to introduce a new app so people can follow events on the course and get a hole-by-hole description.

Spring is here, it’s time to ski in the morning and play golf in the afternoon, said Martin.

Eagle Ranch will open on Sunday and offer all 18 holes of its Arnold Palmer Signature Design course. The practice center will also be open. Early season rates apply, with 18 holes priced at $ 55 per person with a cart. Carts are limited to the cart path only.

Jeff Boyer, golf director for Eagle Ranch Golf Courses, said he was happy to be able to offer golf so early in the season.

The snow has just melted so early season conditions exist, but people are excited to get out, Boyer said.

Restaurants at both sites will also be open. For more information on Eagle Ranch Golf Course, visit eagleranchgolf.com or call 970-328-2882. For more information on Gypsum Creek Golf Course, visit gypsumcreekgolf.com or call 970-524-6200.

Vail’s Astronomy Nights

See the moon, stars and constellations on Vail’s Astronomy Nights this Saturday in Lionshead.

Jeremy Thomas, Unsplash

If you think the views are incredible here during the day, wait until nightfall. With the help of a telescope and advice on what to look for, the night sky can be just as fascinating.

Vail Astronomy Nights gives you a way to connect with the night sky without the light pollution you might find in a more metropolitan area. Learn about the moon, planets and constellations, and more, as acclaimed astronomer and author Bryan White guides you through a fun exploration using state-of-the-art telescopes to observe the universe. It’s a magical night for experienced astronomers and new viewers.

This week’s event takes place on Saturday at the West Lionshead Bus Stop, opposite the Lionshead Parking Lot and Visitors Center, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. The next full moon will be this Sunday, which means the moon will be almost full on Saturday. Take advantage of this timing and observe craters and valleys through a telescope on Vail’s Astronomy Nights.

At the time of going to press, forecasts looked good for stargazing, but stay up to date on the status of Vail Astronomy Nights by going to its Facebook page for the latest information and upcoming offers.

Live street entertainment

Clint Dadian, left, Jeremy Wendelin, center, and Scott Johnson perform tunes near the Solaris Ice Rink in Vail on March 16 as part of the street entertainment in Vail and Lionshead on weekends. (Daily special)



Bloom, the Beaver Creeks kickoff to celebrate Spring ends this Saturday with more live music and entertainment in the plaza near the rink. Here is an overview of the schedule:

Friday:

4-7 p.m. Live music with Brent Gordon

4 pm-7pm Sventastic returns with his circus acts

Saturday:

3:00 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. 40th anniversary commemorative pins and Beaver Creek Wonder pins offered to chip truck

3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Fossil Posse Dinosaur Adventures

4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Katie Mermerie will ride on stilts and be available for socially distant photo ops.

4-7 p.m. Live DJ

5 pm-8pm Silent disco

In addition to the daily afternoon dose of music at Beaver Creek during Bloom, also listen to the artists performing in the villages of Vail and Liosnhead. Small groups of musicians appear in the streets for socially distant mini-concerts. Three different musical groups will play in each village from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday:

Vail Village Nick Steingart Duo, Trio Jeremy Wedelin

Liosnhead Village Evolution Trio, all strings considered

Saturday:

Vail Village All Strings Considered, San & Erin Duo, BBQ Mike & Friends

Lionshead Village Nick Steingart Duo, Trio Jeremy Wedelin

Sunday:

Vail Village Rob Eaton, Jr. and Mike Wheeler, Evolution Trio, BBQ Mike & Friends

Liosnhead Village All strings considered, Sam and Erin Duo

Live music at the Riverwalk Theater

Edwards’ Riverwalk Theater brings to life the outdoor musical performances it hosted this fall in front of the marquee. This week, the melodies will roll from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Adirondack chairs and small bistro tables allow passers-by to stop and enjoy the music or the tunes can also be heard if you dine on the patio at the Rose or the Main Street Grill across the street . Follow the Riverwalk Theater on its Facebook and Instagram pages for more information and for culinary specialties and drinks.