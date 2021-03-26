10 A-List actors you didn’t realize were in the cast

For those who have watched the intriguing new series from Apple TV + Calls, or at least seen the trailer, likely recognized a number of voices but couldn’t place them. Text running across the screen, combined with animated and sometimes disturbing backgrounds add an immersive element to the engaging, compelling and expressive dialogue.

Fans of musician Nick Jonas probably recognized his voice as Sam in the episode “The Universe Did It”. But there are actually a number of A-list actors from the film and TV world who have done voice work for the series. Some of them have had long and prolific careers on big and small screens, while others have carved out a niche for themselves in Hollywood.

Some of the names could be surprising while others could have been so distinctive that fans knew it was them immediately.

ten Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal is the “it” actor of the moment, appearing in massive blockbuster films like Wonder Woman 1984 and popular TV series like Game of Thrones, Narcos, and, of course, as the title character in The Mandalorian. And Pascal is part of this series as well.

He plays a character also named Pedro and delivers a compelling performance of a guy who initially seems to be trying to play the nice neighbor. But he later reveals not only that he robbed a bank, but that he had slept with the wife of the same neighbor whom he called to do her a quick favor.

9 Aubrey plaza

Plaza is known for her deadpan humor and her starring roles in shows like Parks and Recreation. She has also been in a number of films including Funny people, Scott Pilgrim against the world, and Dirty grandpa. But she has also proven her ability to take on more dramatic roles, like in the show. Legion and the movie 2020 Black bear.

Plaza appears in the last two episodes of Calls like Dr. Rachel Wheating, the brilliant scientist who discovers what happens to cause strange events and the ability of people to connect to different eras of the past and the future. the edge of their seats to see if she will find a way to correct the universe in time.

8 Clancy brown

Playing General Wilson in the final two episodes of the season is none other than Brown, who fans will know from his time in past films, likeShawshank’s Redemptionas she played Captain Byron Hadley and Sergeant Charles Zim in Starship Troopers.

But he’s also made a name for himself with a new generation of series like Carnival, like Surtur’s voice in Thor: Ragnarokand, more recently, in the movie 2020 Promising young woman where he played Stanley Thomas. General de Brown’s character was both calm and assertive, being forced to make a very difficult decision without knowing whether he should really believe in the wilderness of what he had been told.

7 Jennifer tilly

Although she was best known as a professional poker player these days, in the 90s Tilly was considered an icon of horror movies. She is most recognized as Tiffany Valentine in Child’s play. But she is also an Oscar nominated actress for her role in the 1994 film. Balls on Broadway.

And she proved why in her role as a mother in episode three, “The Beginning,” which answers now 21-year-old Skyler’s call from the future, warning her not to look for her at her friend’s house. when she is 16 because she will have a car accident on the way. Tilly beautifully portrays amazement combined with disbelief.

6 Judy Greer

Greer is a star in the comedy community, although she is best known as a character actor. Some of his credits include What women want, 13 going 30, 27 dresses, and Love and other drugs.

Appearing in the episode with Pascal called “Pedro Across the Street”, her character may not be the most popular given that she treated her husband badly and lied about him. deceive. But Greer’s performance totally sells it.

5 Lily collins

Collins has a small role in the very first episode “The End” which really sets the stage for the series as Camilla, Tim’s manager with whom he reveals he is having an affair.

Collins, of course, is best known for her surprise, albeit polarizing, success of the Netflix series. Emily in Paris. She also starred in the BBC miniseries TheMiserableand starred as Liz Kendall in the Netflix drama Extremely wicked, terribly evil and vile about notorious serial killer Ted Bundy. She also played JRR Tolkien Edith’s wife in the film. Tolkien.

4 Mark Duplass

Duplass is part of another great Apple TV + original series, The morning show, where he plays Chip, a role that earned him a Primetime Emmy nomination. He also starred in the FX series The league and in the movie Security not assured (next to the aforementioned Plaza). He is also a Hollywood heavyweight in that he has his own production company with his brother, Duplass Brothers Productions.

In the third episode “Pedro Across the Street”, Duplass plays Patrick, the seemingly gullible young man who decides to help the neighbor he barely knows by moving a heavy bag out of his house who opens a Pandora’s Box containing coins. secrets in his life.

3 Nicolas braun

Braun made waves as cousin Greg in the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning HBO series Succession. Braun was even nominated for his supporting role as a cousin the family did some pretty horrible things to. Sky High, the advantages of being a wallflower, and How to be single.

It’s Braun’s terrific vocal performance in the first episode “The End”, which really captivates viewers and hooks them to the story (alongside Collins and Karen Gillan). He really makes viewers believe that something terrifying is going on.

2 Riley keough

Keough is Hollywood royalty as the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and granddaughter of the late Elvis Presley. She became a talented actress in her own right, appearing in films like The good doctor, Jack and Diane, Magic Mike, and Mad Max: Fury Road. Her breakthrough on the small screen, however, came with her starring role in the first season of the anthology series. The Girlfriend Experience, for which she received a Golden Globe nomination.

Her role was in the second episode titled “The Beginning” as a broken young wife trying to convince her husband to return after revealing a surprise pregnancy. The story takes twists and turns, and while the characters voiced by voice actor Kyle McCarley and actor Ben Schwarz are more aired, Keough’s performance is central to the plot.

1 Rosario Dawson

In the fourth episode titled “It’s All In Your Head”, Rosario Dawson recounts that familiar viewers heard the character of Katherine voiced, a woman desperately trying to save her marriage while looking after her hypochondriac sister Layla (with a performance equally fascinating Laura Harrier).

Dawson has a long list of credits to his name, with the latest playing Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian, intending to star in his own original Disney + series called Ahsoka. She is also known for her roles in Josie and the Pussycats, Clerk II, and his extensive voice work for Disney / Marvel, Warner Bros./DC Comics and Nickelodeon.

