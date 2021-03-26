Diplo sells four-story Hollywood complex for $ 2.8 million





HOLLYWOOD, CA DJ and producer Diplo recently sold his four story home above Beachwood Canyon, and it’s definitely a sight to see. The accomplished artist received more than he expected on the house, quoting it for $ 2,695,000 but receiving $ 2,805,000 for the property.

As you would expect, the home includes a professionally soundproofed music studio, plus plenty of views and chill out areas to inspire yourself. In addition to several terraces and imposing floor-to-ceiling windows, the house offers a yoga studio and an outdoor meditation area. The records show Diplo bought the house in 2016. According to the Los Angeles Times, the producer update in a $ 13 million Malibu mansion in October.

See more photos of the house below. Address: 2675 Rutherford Dr, Los Angeles, California

Price: $ 0

Square feet: 2524

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 5 full baths and 1 half bath

Built: 1926

Features: Rising above the famous Beachwood Canyon located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, this private, light-flooded hideaway enjoys spectacular rooftop views and is perfectly designed for 21st century living . The home’s versatile floor plan will appeal to creative professionals and is ideal for the work / home of today and tomorrow. The open plan living room, dining room and kitchen float above the city. The owners penthouse suite, featuring a spacious office or living room and spa-style bathtub, occupies the top floor alone, with floor-to-ceiling windows transforming the scenery into vibrant art and terraces looking past the Hollywood Sign to the skyline. ‘ocean. Two gracious suites enjoy the privacy of their own level, and a collection of guest and office spaces including a yoga retreat, an outdoor meditation area, and a recording studio with professional soundproofing are available. isolated on the lower level and are also accessible via a private. Entrance. Several terraces and an inviting courtyard encourage indoor-outdoor living and entertainment. This ad originally appeared on realtor.com. For more information and photos, click here.

