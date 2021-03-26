The Easter Bunny arrives early this weekend in Colombia





It may not be Easter yet, but the Easter Bunny is making his presence known this weekend with a slew of seasonal events and outdoor fun. 1. The Great Egg-scape at Riverwalk The Easter Bunny is missing somewhere in Riverwalk Park, and it’s up to you to find him. Earlier this week, Columbia Parks & Recreation launched the Great Egg-scape, a fun-type scavenger hunt that will run until April 1. Visit the park, located just outside of downtown Columbia at 102 Riverwalk Dr., and find the first clue at the roundabout. The first clue will lead you to the next, and so on. Those who find the bunny will go home with tasty Easter treats. Candy collection hours will be Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, contact Columbia Parks & Rec at (931) 380-2742. 2. Easter Beanies & Bows’ Pawrade’at Riverwalk The Easter Bunny won’t be the only furry creature plaguing Riverwalk Park this weekend. In addition to chasing the Easter Bunny, Columbia Parks & Rec invites all dog owners to dress their puppies in their Easter best for the Beanies & Bows Pawrade this Saturday. The animal parade will begin at 12:30 p.m. at Kiwanis Circle. For more information, contact Rita Ingram at [email protected] or call (931) 380-2740. 3. Easter Bunny Pictures at Vintage 615 Take the kids to Vintage Boutique 615 Market, 5075 Main St. in Spring Hill this Saturday for photos with the Easter Bunny. The shop will be offering free photos as part of its annual Easter Open House from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., which will also feature goats from Sweet Swizzle Farms. Vintage 615 will also use appropriate social distancing practices for visitors, including a drive-through check-in process, with groups having the option of staying in their cars, visiting the Sweet Swizzle Goats, or browsing the store while waiting. Only three or four groups will line up at a time, and all groups will be offered hand sanitizer at the door. 4. Official opening of the Chandlery in Lewisburg A new spring season means opportunities to spruce up the home with fresh scents, especially when you can support a local business as well. The Chandlery store, located at 209 W. Commerce St. in Lewisburg, will host its grand opening starting at 10 am Saturday. The candle shop offers a variety of scents and items, including candles, soaps, bath bombs, bath salts, and lotions, as well as personalized teas and gift baskets. The Chandlery is also more than just a new candle store. Other items include a variety of hot sauces for cooking, including “Bon Karma”, “Smokey Karma” and “Bad Karma”. Or maybe you are looking for a cool wax melt, wax tea candles, or room scent. Everything is here. For more information, contact The Chandlery at (931) 698-1763. 5. Live entertainment Live music is back this weekend, with a range of genres, along with special events in Lewisburg and the return of Amber Fall’s popular Gumbo Sunday. Western boy will perform at Puckett’s in downtown Columbia starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Call (931) 490-4550 to make reservations. Shelby lee lowe will perform at the Speakeasy Lounge upstairs at Vanh Dy’s starting at 6 p.m. Friday. Jake clayton will perform at Tuck’s Place, 201 Depot St., starting at 7 p.m. Friday. Jesse black will perform at Bad Idea Brewing, 307 W. 11th St. in the Columbia Arts Building, starting at 7 p.m. Friday. Take a tour of Lawrenceburg Square this Friday for the Vintage Camper Rally. Live music will be present Chloe belle, which will perform from 5 p.m. The Bird & The Bear Band will perform at Bad Idea Brewing starting at 7 p.m. Saturday. Natasia Greycloud will perform at the Speakeasy Lounge upstairs at Vanh Dy’s starting at 6 p.m. Saturday. In-Cahoots will perform at the Rebel Bar & Grill, 307 Riverside Drive, starting at 6 p.m. Saturday. Bill Ashmore and the last fight will perform at the Boondox, 3543 Highway 431, starting at 8 p.m. Saturday. Grayson will perform at Tuck’s Place starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. David Long will perform at Mt. Pleasant Grille, 100 Main Street in Mt. Pleasant, starting at 6 p.m. Saturday. End the weekend with a trip to Amber Fall’s Winery & Cellars, 794 Ridgetop Road, for Gumbo Sunday. The event will run from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will feature plenty of homemade Cajun okra, as well as live music by Rox Box from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Jay Powell covers entertainment for The Daily Herald. Contact him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @JayPowellCDH.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos