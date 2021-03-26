First batch of Bollywood releases postponed

NEW DELHI: The first batch of Bollywood films slated to launch in the coming weeks have pushed back their release dates due to a new surge in covid infections. While Yash Raj Films has announced that he will be releasing a new date for his comedy Bunty Aur Babli 2, which was initially slated for April 23, Eros International has pushed the Hindi version of his film Haathi Mere Saathi out on Friday. The Tamil (Kaadan) and Telugu (Aranya) versions, however, have already appeared on the big screen.

The Punjabi film Puaada starring Ammy Virk has also delayed its theatrical screening due to the spread of the infection in the Punjab. The move has thrown theater owners into disarray, who believe the recovery has just started with good news from the Bollywood Roohi and Mumbai Saga offerings.

The feelings were very high and positive (with the release of new movies), but it looks like things are starting to reverse as the industry retreats as we just started moving forward, ”Kunal Sawhney, senior vice president, Carnival Cinemas mentioned.

Earlier this week, the Delhi government placed movie theaters, subways, shopping malls and religious venues under super-spray zones following a growing number of covid cases, a decision experts of the trade consider unjustified given that theaters do not only respect all the protocols of safety and hygiene. , there is also no evidence of cases originating or spreading from cinemas.

Trade experts and movie theater owners say theaters are currently in dire need of new content on a regular basis to keep the momentum going. And there is plenty of evidence that people are willing to go to the movies if there are any great deals.

While Roohi had made around Rs18.43 crore at last count with an impressive start thanks to the Mahashivratri holiday, the crime drama Mumbai Saga examines the collections for the first week of Rs13 crore, although the affairs of the two have been affected by a increasing cases and restrictions, especially in states like Maharashtra. Hollywood monster movie Godzilla vs Kong also picked up around Rs. 6 crore on the first day just after its release earlier this week, although the major contribution came from Tamil Nadu and the Nizam and Andhra region. Pradesh. South India currently earns over 60% of box office revenue from films, with Hindi-speaking markets falling far below their potential.

Even though there is uncertainty over whether Bollywood star Akshay Kumar will release biggie Sooryavanshi at the end of April, some small films are sticking to their dates in the meantime. Parineeti Chopra star Saina is on screens this week, while Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmis Chehre are scheduled for April 9. Kangana Ranauts’ biopic on Jayalalithaa, Thalaivi will be released on April 23.

Many of these films had started spending on advertising and marketing, so they really had no choice but to move forward with theatrical release, but the industry can only hope that the vaccination campaign will start in time for the big outings. said a business analyst who did not wish to be named.