What do the top 10 players do next

The little Canadian comedy that became a resounding success, Schitts Creek is now over after six seasons, two Golden Globes, and a whopping nine Primetime Emmys (along with dozens of other nominations, to boot). The story of a wealthy and distraught family finding happiness in a small town was clearly the healthy comedy the world needed, and it launched many of its actors to stardom.

But after such a successful series, where will the stars go? What have they appeared in since the show ended, what have they got coming up, and who is sitting and taking a break at the moment?

ten Emily Hampshire – Chapelwaite

Emily Hampshire already had an impressive filmography before joining Schitt Creek like Stevie Budd, having started in the 90s on Are you scared of the dark. She is also clearly an actress who likes to keep busy, as she was working on several other projects while Schitt Creek was on air, including 12 monkeys (the series),The Death and Life of John F. Donovan, and Save me.

Then, she’s involved in Home, a “ terror after family tragedy ” thriller (with little more than the tagline, for now), due out later this year. She also announced that she will be playing Mary Hartman in a remake of the original ’70s series, and at the moment she is filming Chapelwaite, a horror series about a family moving to a small town, and based on the Stephen King story “The Lot of Jerusalem”.

9 Chris Elliott – Christmas Vs The Walters

Another actor with a long career behind him, Chris Elliott appears in Schitt Creek like the well-meaning but incredibly clumsy mayor of the city, Roland Schitt. Elliott himself has been acting since the 1980s and is well known for his roles in Groundhog day, there’s something about Mary, and more recently, as Lily’s father in how I Met Your Mother.

Next, Elliott will stick with comedy, this time with a seasonal twist, in Christmas vs. the Walters, ready to go out this holiday season. Fans can expect the usual family vacation chaos, as an exhausted mom ‘tries to create the perfect Christmas’ for her family.

8 Sarah Levy – The Surrealist

Schitt Creek is definitely a Levy family project, although Sarah Levy is only involved as an actress, unlike Dan and their father Eugene, who also wrote and produced. Sarah plays the gently naive Twyla in the series and has won the hearts of audiences with her gentle nature. Sarah herself has been acting for about ten years, but Schitt Creek is her biggest role to date, and she now has several projects going on.

In March 2021, Sarah appeared in All stand up for a single episode, and she has two projects in post-production. Socially distancing is a vignette film about connecting in the global situation of the past year, while The Surrealist is an upcoming TV series that combines the search for housing with a supernatural phenomenon, as part of a team attempt to repair and sell haunted houses. Additionally, Sarah will be part of the announced series Patty’s Auto, about an all-female mechanical workshop.

7 Noah Reid – Outdoor Range

Noah Reid won hearts as the absolutely adorable Patrick Brewer in Schitt Creek, a character who balances David’s quirks and falls in love with him in one of the sweetest stories in the entire series. Working since the 90s, Reid was previously known for Black hole high and Three inch, even if Schitt Creek perhaps the series that really propels him to the rank of superstar.

Then it will appear in Outdoor range, a series that will follow a herding family in Wyoming, and all the trials and tribulations of trying to save their lands and livelihoods and face whatever life throws at them. It’s not a straightforward series, however, as it adds a layer of mystery with the discovery of something “unfathomable” about their land.

6 Dustin Milligan – Rutherford Falls

Dustin Milligan has racked up impressive acting credit for over sixty years since 2004, including recent series Blind spot and Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency, before arriving at Schitt Creek like Ted, the healthy and charming vet that Alexis falls in love with.

Then Milligan will stick to the small screen, with a new comedy that will likely be another huge hit. Rutherford Falls, by David Hyman from The right place and Parks and recreation, focuses on a small town and a battle to remove (or keep, depending on which side you are on) a historic statue in the middle of a crossroads. It sounds like a simple premise, but with a phenomenal cast and some big names behind it, maybe it’s the next big thing.

5 Jennifer Robertson – Ginny and Georgia

Fans of Schitt CreekThe bubbly Jocelyn Schitt can already see the talented Jennifer Robertson in her next project, because she has already hit Netflix. Robertson appears in Ginny and Georgia, a new mother-daughter drama series often compared to Gilmore girls, like Ellen Baker, the “mother of wine” who lives next to the titular couple. Robertson also has a film in the works, with Hello, goodbye, and all the rest (about high school lovers) currently in post-production.

4 Catherine OHara – Extinct

Catherine O’Hara was certainly one of the biggest names in Schitt Creek, and her portrayal of Moira Rose has become iconic (and earned her her first Golden Globe). While working on Schitt Creek, she was also involved in several other projects, including A series of unfortunate events, Skylanders Academy, and The last children on earth, and it’s clear from her popularity on the show that fans want to see a lot, a lot more of her (and her brilliantly unique comedic voice).

At the moment, she has two movies on her way, but both are animation, so fans will have to wait and see what her next live-action project will be. In The beast, hero of the forest fire, a rehearsal of the forest fire in Fort McMurray, O’Hara will be the voice of Mayor Owl. Before that, however, she will lend her vocal talents to Faded away, a fun animated film about a pair of Flummels (extinct fictional creatures that look a bit like crossed hamsters with donuts).

3 Eugene Levy – The Beast, Forest Fire Hero

Eugene Levy is an absolute entertainment titan and is known for his work on everything from American pie at Finding Dory at Waiting for Guffman at SCTV. He’s won over 30 impressive awards and is an actor, writer, director, and producer – and he’s won hearts as charming (and slightly distraught) Johhny Rose. Schitt Creek.

He doesn’t have too many in the pipeline right now, although he also appears in The beast, hero of the forest fire alongside Catherine O’Hara.

2 Annie Murphy – Kevin Can F ** k Himself

Annie Murphy’s Alexis Rose has become one of the most beloved characters in Schitt Creek, and it’s easy to see why. Murphy manages to create a character that is totally unique, but one who is kind, encouraging, intelligent, and driven – besides being silly, funny, and impressively optimistic about his own talents.

Fans can’t wait to see what she’s working on next, the hilarious title Kevin Can F ** k himself. A dark comedy, the series stars Murphy as Allison, a woman who is the perfect “ sitcom woman ” … until she slams it down and decides to turn things around. In the trailer, it looks like the series will switch between versions of reality, between a technicolor sitcom world and a dark, murderous world, and it looks like it’s going to be a lot of fun.

1 Dan Levy – The Happiest Season

Schitt Creek co-creator Dan Levy bursts onto the scene with Schitt Creek, and it looks like he’s carefully planning his next steps in the entertainment world – though given the show’s massive success, there’s no doubt that at this point he can do just about anything that he can do. he wants. At the moment, Levy has only one post-Creek project, a movie released for the holiday season of 2020: The happiest season. In this romantic comedy / drama, he appears as the best friend of a woman who wants to propose to his girlfriend … but finds out that she is not outside his family. It’s a big role, and one that leaves fans wanting more and waiting to see what Dan brings us next.

