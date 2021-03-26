Entertainment
The Great Khali is the next inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021; The wrestler is ‘humbled and honored’
The Great Khali has revealed that he will be “the first Indian heavyweight wrestling world champion” to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021.
The great Khali, who is rightly the next inductee in the world of pro wrestling, cements his legacy in the world of pro wrestling. WWE Hall of Fame Class 2021. Giving the good news as a surprise to the 48-year-old wrestler was none other than former trainer and close friend of Khali, Ranjin Singh. During their heartfelt video exchange, we see Ranjin expressing how happy he was to be the one to give the excitementWWE Hall of Fame news to his dear ally.
Khali, real name Dalip Singh Rana, indulged in a mini celebration where he made his hallmark entry gesture by raising both hands in the air as his wife exclaimed, “Hi! heart is beating really fast … it’s very exciting. ”Additionally, Khali’s adorable daughter, Avleen Rana, was also seen ecstatically hugging her father, being very proud of her success. dad. Khali then took to Instagram to commemorate his historic milestone with a touching statement, beginning: “Small beginnings and tough challenges are the foundation of every great achievement. I am truly honored and honored to announce that “I have received the HALL OF FAME honor from WWE! “
Khali also noted, “I will be the first Indian heavyweight wrestling world champion to achieve this award! I am deeply grateful for this honor,” with a folded hands emoticon before adding, “I would like to express my sincere recognition and thanks to all my fans and to our beautiful Nation. I am so happy to have made my country proud on the international platform. Service is not an organization but an attitude. “
In a personal and inspiring message to fans, Khali concluded, “Message to my fans and all young souls -“ Have patience, work hard, give the world the best you have and the best will come back to you. “Thanks for supporting me.”
Watch Ranjin Singh surprise the Grand Khali with incredible news from WWE Hall of Fame HERE and check out Khali commemorating his feat on Instagram below:
Go to his Twitter page; with his last tweet from December 2018, Ranjin praised Khali, who tweeted: “The Grand Khali says it’s time for him to take his place in the @WWE Hall of Fame. A giant with a fierce chop and a gentle heart, I was very honored to break the news to my friend and brother. Congratulations to everyone in the class of 2021! #WWEHOF “Kevin Owen enthusiastically tweeted to Singh,” RANJIN SINGH IS BACK, HELL YEAH !!! PUT HIM ALSO IN THE HALL OF FAME AND LET ME RETURN IT !!!
Additionally, Jinder Mahal also celebrated Khali’s epic milestone achieved with a flashback of WWE Battleground 2017 when the latter helped The Modern Day Maharaja retain his WWE Championship in his Punjabi Prison Match (a stipulation initiated by Khali) against Randy Orton. “Kudos to @thegreatkhali, just announced today that he will be entering the @wwe HOF class of 2021. #wwehof @wweindia # wm37,” Jinder captioned as Khali responded, “Thank you brother. “
Check out Ranjin Singh and Kevin Owens’ tweets and Jinder Mahal’s Instagram post about the Grand Khali’s induction into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021 below:
Congratulations, the great Khali! It is truly a well-deserved honor!
The monumental debut of the Great Khali in 2006 on WWE SmackDown where he dominated The Undertaker is still among WWE’s most iconic wrestling moments. Moreover, a year later Smack down, we saw the Punjabi Playboy win the World Heavyweight Championship in a 20-man battle royale, taking out WWE powers like Batista and Kane.
Khali also faced fan favorites like John Cena and Shawn Michaels. While Khali’s WWE contract expired in 2014, the wrestler has made a few surprise returns over the years. Additionally, in 2015, Khali opened a wrestling school in Punjab called Continental Wrestling Entertainment to help wannabes in wrestling.
What you MUST know about The Great Khali
