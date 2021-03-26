Netflix tries to make it harder to share passwords – the Guilfordian





Nastia webber A digital graphic design depicting the Netflix password sharing problem.

The pandemic has been tough enough on all of us. As a result of all the hardships COVID has brought, people are relying on Netflix more than ever for their daily entertainment and convenience. Now news has emerged that Netflix is ​​trying to take free access away from many twenty-year-olds who share Netflix accounts with friends or relatives. Is it really fair to all the students who live on their parents’ money and resources? Netflix charges $ 7.99 for a four-user account and a single-person account costs $ 8.99 per month. Although cheaper than cable, Netflix is ​​still unaffordable for many I certainly wouldn’t want to pay for a one-person account as a student. Many families like to go online while watching Netflix together, but people generally share their accounts with other households to reduce their expenses. When one person receives the family plan, at least four people can have their own account as part of a single subscription. Netflix is ​​already a thriving business with 204 million subscribers, and I understand they don’t want to lose income from freelance writers in multiple households. With Netflix cracking down on password sharing between households, the question arises as to how they are going to ensure that the people who share an account actually belong to a household. Should they have access to the census to make sure, or do they determine it by location? I know people wouldn’t want their privacy revoked just so they could watch a blockbuster TV show or movie. Would another streaming platform become the new Netflix after the password crackdown? It’s hard to say exactly how many people will stay with Netflix after the crackdown, but younger generations may be more likely to ditch Netflix in favor of another platform. Netflix is ​​already struggling to create new shows and movies amid the pandemic. They only release one season of a show, and then we don’t know when the next season will air; people might want to watch something else after the series ends. When there are no new shows and we think we’ve watched it all, what will we be interested in watching? Something that concerns us? Comedy? Netflix needs to release more shows that are worth using to entertain audiences. When I can’t find anything interesting on Netflix, I turn to another source of entertainment, like HBO Max or Amazon Prime, for TV shows. With Amazon Prime, we can subscribe to any channel we’re interested in and get a seven-day free trial for that channel. It gives people the ability to watch a season of a show without even paying the subscription. Episodes are also posted more frequently than on Netflix, which hasn’t recently released shows in every genre. We’re all waiting for the second season of several shows at this point, and people are now boycotting Netflix in frustration. If this continues, Netflix could quickly lose revenue. With more streaming alternatives and a crackdown on passwords, I wonder if Netflix’s days are numbered.

