Obituary: Gerge Segal, a brilliant man in 1970s Hollywood movies

George Segal, actor. Born: February 13, 1934 in New York. Death: March 23, 2021 in Santa Rosa, California, at the age of 87.

Friday March 26, 2021, 7:00 a.m.

George Segal pictured in 2018 (Photo: Getty)

It may be hard to believe now, but George Segal was once one of the biggest stars in the Hollywood firmament, sharing the headliner in the 1970s with Barbra Streisand, Robert Redford and Jane Fonda. Segal specialized in self-centered characters struggling with modern life, love, and the concept of commitment, but ultimately good-hearted and lovable. It has been suggested that he is the very essence of modern Western man.

Segal has come to represent, in a genius and slightly ironic way, the cynical but restless, easy-going – but hardworking – modern American urban American man, able to use humor as a defense when nothing else will work, wrote reviewer Ken Wlaschin in The Worlds Great Movie Stars in 1979.

Segal made heavyweight drama in his day. He won an Oscar nomination with Richard Burton, whom he loved, and Elizabeth Taylor, for whom he cared less, in the 1966 national film Whos Afraid of Virginia Woolf? And he starred in the 1973 Ingmar Bergmans television drama The Lie.

He’s gone from heavyweight drama to knockabout romance comedies, starring opposite Streisand in The Owl and the Pussycat and Glenda Jackson in A Touch of Class, the film for which Jackson won his second Oscar for Best Actress.

Like some of his characters, Segal seemed to settle for the easy options, cozy comfort rather than bare emotional honesty. But then he pulled out of Movie 10. Producer Blake Edwards hired Dudley Moore and sued Segal. The movie was huge, the Moores star rose, and Segals’ career was never quite the same.

Subsequently, he appeared in occasional supporting roles in major feature films, playing Kirstie Alleys’ lover in Look Whos Talking, and has increasingly worked in television with recent long-standing roles in Les American sitcoms Just Shoot Me! And the Goldbergs.

Born into a wealthy Jewish family in New York City in 1934, Segal showed an early aptitude for showbiz, entertaining adults with his act of magic, and graduating in singing with a high school jazz band. Working as a janitor and bailiff supported him as he developed a dual career as a jazz musician and actor, appearing in off-Broadway plays.

In the mid-1950s, his showbiz career was briefly interrupted by a stint in the military. In 1961, he appeared as a doctor in the medical film The Young Doctors, starring Ben Gazzara and Fredric March, and he appeared on Broadway in the play Paddy Chayefsky Gideon, still with March. His film career took off in 1965 after landing the lead role in King Rat, playing a prisoner of war, who controls the black market in a Japanese camp, trading for mice deer meat, which turns out to be rats, who fed on dead prisoners. . Segals’ presence made the drama a bit more appetizing and provided an early indication of a naughty but redemptive charm.

He went on to play a naive young scholar caught in the crossfire between Burton and Taylor in Whos Afraid of Virginia Woolf ?, Mike Nicholss Edward Albees’ film portraying marriage as a battlefield. All four cast members received Oscar nominations, and the revolutionary use of strong language forced an overhaul of American film censorship.

Segals’ most outrageous film, however, was the 1970 dark comedy Wheres Poppa, in which he played a lawyer with an unusually possessive mother, played by Ruth Gordon. She shocks the nurse whom Segal made shine by pulling down her son’s pants and smothering his bare butt with kisses.

By 1972, his status was such that he could play the erstwhile role of Paul Newmans as Robert Redford’s pal in How to Steal a Diamond in Four Challenging Lessons. On the poster, Segal is pictured running, side by side with Redford, and they share equal billing.

Segal made a different kind of boyfriend flick, when he appeared as the player who bonds with Elliott Gould in Robert Altmans California Split, but it’s his partnerships with some of Hollywood’s biggest female stars that have gone without doubt turned out to be the most remarkable. In addition to playing with Barbra Streisand and Glenda Jackson, he has appeared with Goldie Hawn in The Duchess and the Dirtwater Fox, Jane Fonda in Fun with Dick and Jane, and Natalie Wood in The Last Married Couple in America.

He’s had his share of flops and bad choices, but no more than many other stars, who have bounced back. It has been suggested that he has excluded himself from the market. Or maybe he had just been too successful in the way he came to portray the American urban man of the 1970s and the producers wanted someone else for the 1980s.

In 1983 he was reduced to appearing in a television sequel to Looking for Mr Goodbar. He returns in the late 80s in Look Whos Talking. At this point, her turn as a runner who can’t engage, even with a baby on the way, looked fishy, ​​rather than charming.

He also spent a lot of time on his other hobby, playing the banjo in a jazz band, and even performed at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

In 1996, he was the father of Matthew Brodericks in The Cable Guy and the father of Ben Stillers in Flirting with Disaster. That same year, he reunited with Streisand in The Two-Face Mirror Streisand was still a romantic star, but this time around, Jeff Bridges was his co-star.