Montebello approves new golf course plan, though some members oppose – Whittier Daily News

Overcoming objections from members of its long-time golf club, members of Montebello city council approved a deal that would see TopGolf, a Dallas-based sports entertainment company, to revamp the city’s golf course and l ‘to exploit.

The city would help the company secure a $ 50 million bond issue to pay for an improved, multi-faceted driving range complex on the 118-acre golf course, located at 988 Via San Clemente, as part of the approved deal. by a 5-0 vote on Wednesday March 24.

TopGolf would pay the debt service on top of a 20-year lease that would go from $ 375,000 in the second year of operation to over $ 1.6 million in years 11-20.

The project would also include three and five hole loops, a nine hole course and what city authorities call an “18 hole experience.” “The latter would consist of going back and forth on the nine-hole course.

The proposed practice complex building would include, among other things, various food and beverage establishments.

Council members said TopGolf would raise Montebello’s profile and turn what is now a money loser into a cash-making operation. The city’s golf course now owes nearly $ 2 million to its general fund.

“High performance golf is not just another playing field,” said Councilor David Torres.

“It’s an entertainment destination with 60 locations, with cities like Las Vegas, Atlanta, Portland, Orlando, Boston and Pittsburgh,” Torres said. “With this resort, you can gain momentum while playing interactive games and eating great food and take a quick spin while practicing a short game on a huge putting green.”

The proposed improvements would be located in the northern portion of the golf course in an 18-acre area. The project would include the construction of a new three-level indoor driving range building with approximately 102 punch bays representing a floor area of ​​approximately 68,000 square feet.

The improvements would include the installation of new nets and poles, two high-definition digital screens oriented towards the driving range suites, the construction of a new surface parking lot with 450 to 500 spaces, the construction of a new miniature golf operation and from a new exterior. lounge area, patio and dining room.

But members of the Montebello Golf Players Club say the plan would destroy the golf course by eliminating its 18-hole course and replacing it with a nine-hole version.

“Nine-hole golf courses are not desirable for playing,” said board member Ronald Casillas. “The (financial) number produced annually by the nine-hole courses is not even half of what the 18-hole courses produce.

Casillas said that instead of tearing up the 18-hole course, the city could use the existing driving range for the TopGolf area.

“As golfers, we don’t want to destroy a golf course instead of producing a Topgolf,” he said.

Plus, thanks to the changes made about a year ago, the course is now almost profitable, Casillas said.

Councilor Angie Jimenez said the council was not doing anything irresponsible.

“We’ve heard from a lot of residents… family members, 20 year olds, 30 year olds, older people who are ready to go from 18 holes to 9 holes,” Jimenez said. “This is the opportunity to go out and experience something new. It’s a new day and something worth the wait. It changes the game. “

One of the many residents who expressed their support was Robert Porttillo, a now retired town worker, 56-year Montebello resident and golfer.

“With this new project, I see substantial improvements for both golfers and the community. Said Portillo. “I am delighted to see this new project enter into development. I can’t wait to start using it. “