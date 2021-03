Iconic Holi Scenes in Bollywood Movies In just a few days the world will be a little more colorful, a little happier, after all, it’s time for Holi. Over the years, Holi has become a major celebration in all parts of India and most of us look forward to one day being a child again. Holi has also been an important theme in Bollywood films. The festival of colors becomes a way to show romance, passion, friendship and much more. There are many iconic scenes in Bollywood movies that use Holi as a backdrop and this festival is sure to become a turning point in the movie. So, before the celebration of Holi, let’s talk about the iconic scenes of Holi in Bollywood: Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela The first time Ram meets Leela is during the Holi celebrations. Bright colors, exciting dance rhythms and the chemistry between the two set the screen on fire. The rich colors and the cries of Holi hai make it an iconic moment. Throughout the film, Holi continues to be a part of their love story. Another holi moment that comes out of the movie is the song Lahu munh lag gaya. Darr Celebrating Holi doesn’t just mean happy moments. As in the star of Shah Rukh Khan-Darr, Holi gives him the opportunity to hunt down Juhi Chawla. The colors help her to arrive in disguise and blend in with the crowd. The film showed the ugly side of the celebrations in an intense way. Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani One of the key moments of Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani is when Deepika Padukone abandons her home and celebrates Holi with her new friends. This not only strengthens his friendship with Bunny (played by Ranbir Kapoor), Aditi (played by Kalki Koechlin) and Avinash aka Avi (Aditya Roy Kapur), but also shows his carefree side. Mohabbatein On the surface, Mohabbatein was on the shock of two generations. While Amitabh Bachchan believed in the ideas of tradition, respect and discipline, Shah Rukh Khan believed in love and friendship. The two clash throughout the film, but ultimately during the Holi celebrations, Amitabh Bachchan allows SRK to put a teeka on his forehead indicating his acceptance. Kati patang What makes this scene from Kati Patang iThe conic is that here Rajesh Khanna encourages widow Asha Parekh to play Holi. She is not sure if this is a good idea as widows are traditionally supposed to stay away from colors. But in the end, she lets herself be amused. Damini Another movie that shows the dark side of Holi is Damini. The main actress of the film Meenakshi Seshadri, who plays, Damini, witnesses the rape of the maid on Holi by her husband’s brother and his friends. This becomes the turning point of the film. Merry Christmas in advance!







