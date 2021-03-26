Utah amateur filmmaker gives actors with autism a chance to star in films

PROVO A local substitute teacher who produces short films tries to show the film industry that working with people with autism spectrum disorders can bring new perspectives to a project.

It started when Levi Harris realized that the character he was creating was on the autism spectrum, and he decided he had to choose an actor with an autism spectrum disorder to bring the character to life. the screen.

“It has become very important for me to find the best way to do it and the best way to represent,” he said.

As he began to search for the right person to star in his short film, Harris said he found that people with autism spectrum disorder often felt marginalized and excluded from opportunities like the one he offered. .

“We kind of found out that so many people on the spectrum would love to be involved in film and theater, but they often get scrutinized at auditions or don’t even bother to audition because they think they are. there is no chance of getting the part, ”he said.

Harris decided to organize a casting for actors with autism a few years ago and ended up meeting actors on the spectrum ranging from around 8 years old to their mid-twenties. Now, most of the actors who star in his films are on the spectrum.

“The kids and adults were just fabulous; the things they could find out there and in such a real and natural way. Their imaginations flowed in a way I’ve never really seen with neurotypical actors. Harris said.

He ended up wanting to hire almost everyone who auditioned and give them the chance to work on the films.

The auditions allowed Harris to meet Matthew Burggraaf, an actor with high-level autism, and put him in the role of the spirit guide in the first film. “Thunderbird“Burggraaf also worked as a production assistant on set.

“I love the idea of ​​bringing more variety. We see so many of the same well-known professional actors and actresses in these movies, but there are people who are trying to figure out how to make their dreams come true, especially in film, voice acting, no matter what, and we don’t gives them no chance because of their disability or their mental process, ”said Burggraaf.

Working with Harris and others on the production of the film was a great experience for Burggraaf, who said everyone working on the set always remains calm and patient with the cast.

While Harris said “Thunderbird” had some technical issues, the performances blew him away, especially since a lot of things were unscripted and the actors may have been involved in the creation process.

“We didn’t have the budget to fully flesh out what we wanted, but he sort of has adventures through a world other than his own, it doesn’t make much sense on the genre, just on a logical level. “, explained Harris.

The film follows the story of a young boy in search of a feather from a thunderbird, which he has been told would allow him to face his fears. Ultimately, he realizes his potential and the power to harness that power is within him.

“He’s always had the pen,” Harris said. “So it’s kind of just an allegorical and symbolic tale.”

Since then, Harris and his team have made several other films, a few of which are currently in post-production. Working with spectrum players helped bring the projects to life, Harris said.

“They just did such a good job. And I was so impressed with them and so honored to work with them,” he said.

Burggraaf hopes to someday see more films featuring actors from the spectrum.

“I think it would be amazing to see a movie portrayed through the minds and creativity of these great minds because (people with) autism are some of the smartest people. They have so much creativity, they are awesome. smart and we don’t give them a chance to shine, ”said Burggraaf.

Raising the visibility of these people and putting them in the limelight can help educate people around the world and allay any reluctance anyone might feel about working with someone on the spectrum, he added.

“If we can leave that space in the movie, it might also open the eyes of a lot of people across the country, around the world to think about, wow, yeah, they kind of have these funny quirks, but they actually are truly amazing human beings, and it is just amazing. People will become curious and want to be more associated with these individuals, ”he said.

Burggraaf said that being exposed to projects in which people with autism play a key role will help educate people on how to treat someone with autism.

“The more people you reach will open the minds of the public. We treat (people with ASD) more like strange individuals,” he said.

An online debate was recently triggered about portraying people on the spectrum when musician Sia released her new movie “Music”, which is about a non-verbal autistic girl played by a non-spectrum actress.

Many online were upset with what some said was a caricature or parody of the actress mimicking the behaviors of people with autism. Other members of the autistic community felt that the role should have been played by someone with autism.

While Harris said he couldn’t speak to the exact details of what Sia went through during the making of the film, he felt that Hollywood in general could do better at recognizing talent than those on the spectrum can. bring to industry.

“There is a wealth, a tremendous force, just spectacularly untapped, these are players that are on the spectrum,” Harris said. “Not even just to act, well absolutely to play autistic people, but also to play anyone because they act, as actors.”

Burggraaf said he thinks the idea of ​​telling stories featuring someone with autism is a good one, but he would like to see members of the autistic community involved in these projects.

“No one else can better represent someone on the spectrum than those who are on the spectrum,” he said. “I think it would be great if film companies used people from the spectrum.”

Harris recently wrote a short story book with the aim of raising funds to create a feature film that will feature the actors he has worked with on his past projects.

Burggraaf is hopeful that other members of the spectrum, especially children, can watch the movies Harris has made and know they can do that, too.

“It will help more people say ‘I want this perspective, to tell my story,'” he said.

