Lionsgate Play in Indonesia Telkomsel Deal





02:21 am PDT 03/26/2021



by



Patrick brzeski



Hollywood content arriving in the country via the streaming service includes film franchises like “The Hunger Games”, as well as television series such as “Mad Men” and “The Spanish Princess”.

Lionsgate’s Starz has signed an agreement in Indonesia that will strengthen the local footprint of its regional streaming service Lionsgate Play through a strategic partnership with telecommunications giant Telkomsel. As part of the deal, the financial terms of which were not disclosed, content from Lionsgate Play will be made available to Telkomsel subscribers in a variety of special offers linked to their existing accounts. Telkomsel subscribers will also get a preview of Lionsgate Play’s film library via Maxstream, the Telecom’s internal video application. Lionsgate Play, a service co-created by Lionsgate India and Starz, was previously only available in India, where it offers consumers a collection of Hollywood content spanning blockbuster movies and popular series. The service announced in January its intention to roll out to Indonesia, where all original content from the library and India would be made available with Bahasa subtitles. Among the Hollywood content that Starz brings to Indonesia through the Lionsgate Play service, there are movies like The hunger Games, The aviator and The Twilight Saga, as well as popular television series Lionsgate and Starz like Mad Men and The Spanish Princess. Said Rohit Jain, Managing Director of Starz Emerging Markets Asia: “We are delighted to partner with Telkomsel, a leading digital telecommunications company in Indonesia with considerable reach and distribution expertise to expand Lionsgate’s offering. Plays of compelling and exceptionally curated premium content and a great user experience to all of our shared customers. “ Nirwan Lesmana, Vice-President at Telkomsel: “We are very excited about this collaboration. As the leading digital telecommunications company in Indonesia, Telkomsel is committed to consistently delivering customer-centric digital lifestyle services and becoming the entertainment hub of Indonesians that will unlock better access to world-class digital entertainment. “







