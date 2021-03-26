Chinese Actor Resigns Burberry Ambassador As Xinjiang Cotton Conflict Intensifies | China





Burberry has lost a Chinese brand ambassador and its signature tartan pattern erased from a popular video game as it became the first luxury brand to be hit by the Chinese reaction to Western accusations of abuse in Xinjiang. . China sanctioned organizations and individuals in the UK on Friday for what it called lies and disinformation about Xinjiang, days after Britain imposed sanctions for alleged human rights violations. man in the western region of China. Burberry is a member of the Better Cotton Initiative, a group that promotes sustainable cotton production which said in October it was suspending its approval of cotton from Xinjiang, citing human rights concerns. Award-winning Chinese actress Zhou Dongyu has terminated her contract with Burberry as a brand ambassador. Burberry had not clearly and publicly stated its stance on Xinjiang cotton, its agency said Thursday. The company’s famous plaid pattern has also been removed from clothing worn by characters in the popular Tencents Honor of Kings video game, according to a post on the official Weibo game account, winning praise from Chinese netizens. Burberry China did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters. Burberry cotton comes from the United States, Australia, Turkey, India and Egypt, according to its website. The backlash, especially in social and traditional media, has also hit mass brands like H&M, Adidas and Nike, which have already expressed critical views on working conditions in Xinjiang, the largest cotton-producing region. from China. United Nations activists and rights experts have accused China of using mass detention, torture, forced labor and sterilization of Uyghurs in Xinjiang. China denies these claims and says its actions in the region are necessary to counter extremism. In a letter to British MPs in November, Burberry said it had no operations in Xinjiang or worked with any supplier based there, adding that it did not tolerate any form of modern slavery among its suppliers, including including forced, forced or involuntary labor in prisons. . China’s National Textile and Clothing Council on Friday urged international brands to stop bad behavior, including excluding Xinjiang cotton from their supply chain, out of respect for Chinese customers. Hong Kong MP Regina Ip has said she will stop buying Burberry. Burberry is one of my favorite brands. But I will stop buying Burberry products. I support my country to boycott companies that spread lies about Xinjiang, Ip wrote on his Twitter account.

