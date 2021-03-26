Music on the strait to present a virtual concert on Sunday

PORT ANGELES – Clara Schumann, famous pianist, mother of eight children, composer and in love with two fellow composers, would have hosted an evening like this. She loved to share music at home with close friends.

So said Sæunn Thorsteinsdóttir, the Seattle-based cellist, to appear this Sunday in a virtual concert, free to the public at 5 p.m.

Icelandic cellist Sæunn Thorsteinsdóttir, who lives in Seattle, is part of Sunday’s Music on the Strait online concert performed from Port Angeles. (Photo courtesy of Music on the Strait)

Music on the Strait, the young chamber music festival in Port Angeles, will present the concert featuring Thorsteinsdóttir and three other chamber musicians in a private house on Lake Sutherland.

Viewers can connect through the festival website, musiconthestrait.com, or from his Facebook page.

The evening’s host, who joins remotely, is violist Richard O’Neill, co-artistic director of Music on the Strait and recent Grammy Award winner.

O’Neill is at home in Boulder, Colorado, where he was on March 14, the night he accepted the Grammy.

After three nominations, it was his first Grammy victory, for Best Classical Instrumental Solo Performance for his recording of Christopher Theofanidis’ Concerto for Viola and Chamber Orchestra.

Sunday’s concert features an interaction between the Schumanns: Three Romances by Clara for Violin and Piano and Three Romances by Robert for Oboe and Piano are on the program. The same goes for the “Liebestreu” and “Wiegenlied” (“Lullaby”) of Johannes Brahms, the ardent admirer of Clara later in her life after Robert’s death.

With Thorsteinsdóttir, the co-artistic director of O’Neill’s Music on the Strait, the violinist James Garlick, born in Port Angeles, as well as two New York artists: the pianist Orion Weiss and Nathan Hughes, oboist of the Metropolitan Opera.

“The program centers on Clara Schumann’s piano trio, which is a magnificent and moving work,” said Thorsteinsdóttir.

Pianist Orion Weiss will appear in Sunday’s online concert of Music on the Strait. (Photo courtesy of Jacob Blickenstaff)

Weiss, who appeared with her at the 2019 Music on the Strait festival, will perform the piece on the Steinway piano owned by Dorothy Field, benefactor of Field Arts & Events Hall in Port Angeles.

It was in storage pending the opening of this venue, so Garlick and O’Neill asked executive director Chris Fidler if he would loan them the piano. Fidler agreed; it was transported to the Sutherland Lake house and piano technician Mark Schecter of Port Townsend spent several days tuning it and working on it for Sunday’s performance.

Metropolitan Opera oboe Nathan Hughes will perform in an online concert presented by the Music on the Strait Festival in Port Angeles. (Photo courtesy of Music on the Strait)

In addition to COVID-19 security protocols – testing, masking, distancing – the musicians and the team navigated the production of the concert in a living room.

Sound engineer Tim Brye and video producer Silas Crews had to be strategic in positioning multiple microphones, cameras and monitors, out of sight and out of the way.

“We had a few small issues with log trucks on the highway and even a chainsaw,” said Brye, but “overall I’m pretty happy with the audio quality.

“What a glorious group of musicians,” he added.

“Playing well – extremely well – is only half the equation. The other half is the way their personalities interact.

These musicians have the sensibility and the humor, ”said Brye,“ to create a product that is more than the sum of their parts.

For Thorsteinsdóttir, an evening with Clara Schumann and the two men who loved her is quite exciting.

“Clara is often mentioned as a secondary character in the lives of the most famous composers, but I like that this program centers her contributions,” said the cellist.

“She was not only a fantastic pianist, an inspiring musician, but also a confidante and a counselor” to the men in her life.

Garlick, for his part, is also keen to spotlight Clara, born in 1819 and died in 1896, on the occasion of Women’s History Month.

Sunday’s performance is kind of an invitation, Garlick said, to the 2021 Music on the Strait festival.

Designed for the second and third weekends in August, it includes plans for in-person events.

Updates will be released later this spring at musiconthestrait.com.

“We also have plans B, C and D in mind,” Garlick added.

“Anyway, after all these months of isolation, I’m more than grateful for the concert on Sunday. It is a pure happiness to collaborate with these artists.

________

Jefferson County Senior Reporter Diane Urbani de la Paz can be reached at 360-417-3509 or [email protected] news.com.



