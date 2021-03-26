



/ Sara Ali Khan: Photos of Bollywood Actor That Prove She’s OBSESSED in White Outfits Sara Ali Khan loves to wear white colored outfits and these photos will certainly prove the same. Read ahead to take a look. Written by



Pooja dhar





Bombay

Posted on March 26, 2021 at 3:45 p.m. 1 / 12 Sara Ali Khan loves white colored outfits Sara Ali Khan is a very popular artist in the Hindi film industry. Despite being the daughter of successful Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan has led her way in the industry by making a huge name for herself by appearing in films like Kedarnath, Simmba and Love. Aaj Kal. The actor was last seen in David Dhawans Coolie No 1, where she was seen opposite Varun Dhawan. Even though the film was supposed to hit theaters, it premiered on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video, due to the global pandemic. The film was a huge commercial success as it would have become the most viewed film on OTT within 24 hours. Besides impressing millions of people with her on-screen talent, Sara Ali Khan has also become a huge internet sensation as she never fails to make her fans smile and keep them entertained. By browsing the official social media description of the actors, one can easily tell that white is Sara Ali Khan’s favorite color. Here are pictures of Sara Ali Khan wearing white outfits. Read ahead to take a look. Photo credit: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

2 / 12 Ganga nadi Sara Ali Khan gets slammed in a white ethnic outfit as she appreciates the beauty of Ganga Nadi in a boat. Photo credit: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

3 / 12 Hugs and kisses Sara and her friend kiss in white ethnic outfits. Photo credit: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

4 / 12 Sun-drenched The actor is clicked with his brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, wearing a white turtleneck top as she gets fucked in the sun. Photo credit: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

5 / 12 Cool and coolie Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan pose for the camera wearing white shirts and denim stockings. Photo credit: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

6 / 12 Monday morning mood Saif Ali Khan’s daughter spent her Monday morning mood on the beach wearing a white top. Photo credit: Instagram

7 / 12 #Throwbackthursday Little Sara Ali Khan seen wearing a white two-plaited dress. Photo credit: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

8 / 12 The perfect pose Sara poses for the camera seated in a chair wearing a heavily embroidered white outfit with long oxidized earrings. Photo credit: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

9 / 12 Start the week with coconut water Sara Ali Khan gets captured sipping coconut water wearing a white cropped top and a gray high waisted skirt. Photo credit: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

ten / 12 Present time The artist wore an oversized white top with ripped denim jeans. Photo credit: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

11 / 12 Twinning and victory Sara and her mother, Amrita Singh, paired up in white ethnic outfits. Photo credit: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

12 / 12 Looking like a princess Sara Ali Khan gets banged in a gorgeous white tube dress with her hair tied up in a bun. Photo credit: Sara Ali Khan Instagram







