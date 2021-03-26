Hollywood stars meet in Byron Bay, Australia, where COVID-19 spurs movie boom

The Great Shrimp is a 29ft, 38 ton statue of a shrimp towering over the road from Byron Bays Ballina Airport. His testimony to a flair for the dramatic in this Australian region that filmmakers like William Gammon want to exploit.

If the Gammons’ vision comes true, film production will be the next big thing in Ballina County, where fishing was once a mainstay. With his Byron Studios booked until August, he has set up a space at the Alstonville Leisure and Entertainment Center.

But the plan is to build a brand new complex in Ballina for the film and television industry. With Australians vacationing locally and working from home, historically low interest rates have pushed property prices in Byron Bay up to 37% last year. Like most resorts, short-term vacation rentals have drained the city of properties for residents.

The wider region, known as the Northern Rivers, was already being touted as an alternative to the big-city film studio options that drew Matt Damon, Natalie Portman, and Liam Neeson. With space in Sydney, Melbourne and the Gold Coast now at a premium, Gammon hopes to make Byron Studios Australia’s premier regional film studio. COVID-19 helps.

When COVID hit, the movie industry came to us. There were scouts looking for studio space, Gammon says. The foundations were already there. There were a lot of filmmakers here, a lot of celebrities calling it home, access to film crews, to beaches.

Being away from major cities shaken to varying degrees by the coronavirus is part of the sales pitch, alongside incentives from the Australian government and proximity to three airports, including Ballina.

In the center of the land is Byron Bay, a cove that embraces Australia’s most easterly point, with long sandy beaches and a laid-back lifestyle that has attracted A-listers, hippies, Instagram influencers and surfers. Chris Hemsworth lives in Byron Bay, Zac Efron weathered most of the pandemic in Byron Bay, and Nicole Kidman chose Byron Bay to film her latest production. Melissa McCarthy stayed there after the filming of the Kidmans production. Hemsworth and Kidman are Australians, and Kidman, who has homes in several cities including Los Angeles, posted photos to her Instagram account of her enjoying Byron Bay while filming.

In July, the Australian government offered a sweetener to film producers blinded by pandemic lockdowns of $ 308 million in grants to film in Australia, in addition to the $ 106 million already available.

It seems to have worked.

At one point, Nine Perfect Strangers, Eden and Bosch & Rockit were filming in Byron Bay, Gammon said. There was probably more film production in Byron Bay than anywhere else in the world, in the midst of the pandemic.

Arts Minister Paul Fletcher said the production boom could last for years. Since July, 12 productions have been announced for Australia, providing more than 4,300 job opportunities for actors and local crew and generating work for more than 5,500 companies, according to the ministry.

But the pandemic effect that brings business to the region is also worrying residents of Byron Bay, a seaside town so special in character that it doesn’t even allow a McDonalds.

Soaring house prices have left nurses, teachers and others in the country struggling to find housing. And many Australian filmmakers say the government is not doing enough to focus on domestic film production, which will provide the long-term foundation for the industry once COVID-19 is conquered or cured.

The forgotten element in this region will be Australian content, says Liam Connor, who funds his creative work by working on foreign productions. It’s a Hollywood boom, but we don’t want our whole industry to turn into mini-Hollywood. Otherwise, the only industry with a strong presence is the teams working on foreign productions.

Connors short film Time just picked up as part of an online TV series and is in negotiations to make it a feature film. He hopes production could take place locally rather than abroad.

1.5 meters

On the Beach Keep Your 1.5 was added to Byron Bays’ motto Cheer, Slow Down, Relax, reminding people to keep 1.5 yards about 1.50 yards apart. It’s one of the few signs that a pandemic has swept through the city, albeit fleetingly.

Australia has recorded fewer than 1,000 deaths and around 29,000 cases since January 2020, and its response to COVID-19, a mix of lockdowns, quarantines and closures of international and state borders, has been hailed as one of the most effective in the world.

An island nation with some of the strictest biosecurity laws in the world, Australia quickly closed its external borders in March 2020. Australians must navigate restrictions imposed by state authorities if they are to travel to the country.

Robyn Kershaw, an independent film producer, moved her production from Sydney to Byron Bay last year to be closer to the cast members who lived there as restrictions made it more difficult to travel.

It was such a surprise to see everyone living so normally, she said. The region was a bubble with a closed northern border; we did all the protocols, the temperature checks. Location wise, it was amazing, his home for people who work in carnivals, so we were able to pitch a great Elton John impersonator or a fabulous Marilyn Monroe impersonator.

COVID has focused everyone’s attention on the fact that they don’t have to go to the office and can be effective at home and now the question is: where is my home, Kershaw says. There is a lifestyle edge and a creative edge to being in Byron.

Homelessness has skyrocketed. Mandy Nolan, who has spent half her life in Byron Bay, cites examples of single mothers living in cars and 80-year-olds evicted. The local council plans to cap short-term vacation rentals at 90 days per year. Nolan is expected to run in national elections next year, with housing issues at the heart of his campaign.

Byron Bay has a limited housing inventory because what can be built is special, she says. Rental stress has been bad for five years. A year ago, it had become terrible. Six months ago, horrible. Last month is evil.

Gammon, who moved his young family to Byron Bay ten years ago when Sydneys’ real estate boom knocked him out of the market, says it’s important to take the right approach to development to avoid public failures, such as the infamous Fyre Festival.

There is a good film community in Byron, but no one worked here because the infrastructure was not there, he says. This is why we are committed with Ballina to better accommodation, better transport, a good mix between the holiday atmosphere and the city. You don’t want something to happen like the Fyre Festival. You want to make the documentary, not be the focus of it.

Local talent

It is not only a question of real estate prices which increases the stakes for the inhabitants; For Kershaw, producing Australian feature films means competing with American productions for local talent.

William Gammon of Byron Studios wants to make the Shire of Ballina a center for the international and local television industry in Australia. (Maria Petrakis / For The Times)

I understand the motivations of governments and the need to support our crews, she said. They have to work as long as they can in these difficult times. But we were trying to outfit our work with people who are used to much higher rates of US funded production.

Although the infrastructure that develops with the advent of Hollywood productions is enormous, the emphasis must remain on the development of an Australian film industry.

We have to make sure that the Australian government does not lose sight of our own feature films, Australian history, says Kershaw.

Petrakis is a special envoy.