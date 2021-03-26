Welcome to The OC, Bitches! Rachel Bilson Melinda Clarke new podcast







Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke Instagram: @RachelBilson With the sensation of the Noughties, Paris Hilton proves her enduring appeal on the cover of Tatlers May issue, it is clear that all were still in love at the time. So fans of the hit American drama series about the lives of ultra-rich teenagers from Orange Countys, CO, will be delighted to hear that two of its stars have teamed up for a new podcast.

Rachel Bilson in CO Warner Bros Tv / Kobal / Shutterstock Paris Hilton is the cover of May Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke, who played Summer Roberts and Julie Cooper on the beloved show, announced the news Thursday, March 25 via their Instagram accounts. Bilson told her to 1.3 million subscribers: So excited to finally share this, Mindy @therealmsclarke and I are going back to #theoc with our new podcast. Subscribe, Rate, Review & Listen To The Trailer For Welcome to OC, B * tches! on all podcast players now. Melinda Clarke added in her own post: It's here !!!! @rachelbilson and I are so excited to return to #theoc !!!! Fan response to the prospect of the show has been enthusiastic to say the least, with the posts drawing comments such as: SO excited !!! That's all; and I can't wait !!!. The official podcast page on omny.fm offers more details about the show, revealing: Join the original OC bitches, friends and co-stars Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke, take a trip back to the early 2000s. Zip up your Juicy Couture tracksuits and sit by the pool as they broadcast the ultimate OC-rewatch podcast. Each week, they'll take you back to a particular episode, share behind-the-scenes scenes, and interview guests who have been a part of the OC experience.

Melinda Clarke in CO Warner Bros Tv / Kobal / Shutterstock The It Girls of New York and Los Angeles who reigned supreme on the Noughties social scene If the one-minute trailer is anything to go by, fans are ready to take a trip down memory lane. Grab your bikinis, Juicy jumpsuits, and flip phones because every Tuesday rolled back into the early 2000s, Bilson says. Clarke adds: It's a OC review the podcast as only the two bitches who were there could. We were starting from the beginning, when we were just guest stars. Do you remember that Rachel? to which Bilson jokingly responds, Yes, eww! So watch with us. Bilson explains that the couple will also be joined by former cast members, writers, musicians and the many people who made CO the cultural phenomenon that it is today. Friends and co-hosts add that listeners can expect music; the drama; parties, love triangles; the fashion; teenage angst and backstage gossip. Not to be missed, the first episode will debut on April 27, with weekly video releases on YouTube. Write down your journals now and see you there, OC b * tches. How Paris Hilton continues to dominate the fashion and social media worlds

