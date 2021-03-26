New book critically examines anti-bias messages in children’s entertainment

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pennsylvania. Can peace between Israelis and Palestinians be achieved, in part, through anti-bias messages in educational entertainment for children? This is the subject of a new book by Yael Warshel, assistant professor of telecommunications and media industries at Penn State, titled Living the Israeli-Palestinian conflict: children, communication for peace and socialization.

Published by Cambridge University Press, the book offers an in-depth study of communication interventions aimed at reducing intergroup bias among Israeli and Palestinian children. Specifically, the book critically assesses the effectiveness of the Israeli and Palestinian versions of the children’s television show “Sesame Street” in building and supporting the establishment and maintenance of peace.

Arab / Palestinian Israeli pre-teens stand in front of Sawalha Sweets in Jaffa. Photograph by Yael Warshel (c) 2006. Cover design: Cambridge University Press. IMAGE: Courtesy of Yael Warshel

The series offered a utopian vision of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. On the show, Israeli and Palestinian children became friends and the conflict had already been resolved by the creation of two separate states: Israel and Palestine.

The set design neglected to include existing structural realities framing audience life, instead focusing on changing intergroup attitudes at the individual level, Warshel said. For example, in one episode of the show, a Palestinian named Adel tells his friend Muppet Haneen: Yes, they eat falafel and hummus like us, after Haneen learned that Israeli Muppet Dafi eats these same foods.

The existing literature has explored the content or production of entertainment, education and information messages for peace aimed at negotiating an armed political conflict, but has not assessed the interpretations of these messages by the public, a said Warshel, also a research associate at the Rock Ethics Institute and affiliate. faculty member of International Affairs, International and Comparative Education, Middle Eastern and African Studies. In my book, I explain how the Israeli and Palestinian “Sesame Street” audiences interpreted the messages of the peace series and why they ultimately rejected it.

Warshels’ research for the book included a three-year ethnographic study of the Israeli and Palestinian communities. In addition, she randomly sampled and administered surveys of more than 320 children aged five to eight and 230 corresponding parents, making a total population of 550 Palestinians, Israeli Jews and Arab-Palestinian Israelis. Finally, she conducted an in-depth analysis of audience reception with 65 of the 320 children she showed the “Sesame Street” series.

Sadly, I learned that the children in my study had already been socialized in a way that caused them to disregard Sesame Street’s attempted peace message, Warshel said. Peace is defined by each group at the elite level as justice, security or equality. These distinct outcome goals for peace and the associated structural realities and narratives that children experience separately form the prism through which they actively recreate what they see in their daily lives and, in turn, what they have seen. in TV shows.

For example, when shown an episode where the characters’ cultural backgrounds were not referenced, Palestinian children, when asked if anyone Jewish, Israeli or Jewish was included in the episode, responded that they had seen no one dressed in military uniform, namely: an army, so there were no Jews. Likewise, the Israeli Jewish children concluded that no Palestinians were included in the episode because they had not seen any terrorists. Even after seeing an episode where Palestinians and Israeli Jews were shown cooperating with each other, the children did not change their minds. Both groups concluded that the only way to resolve the conflict was to eliminate the other party culturally or physically.

The children were so ingrained in their beliefs that stemmed from their direct experiences of living in areas of conflict and interactions with artifacts and communication with and about those with older members and in the village, the specific town or town where they grew up that they couldn’t see what “Sesame Street” sought to model for them, Warshel said.

Interestingly, the third group that Warshel studied, Arab / Palestinian Israeli Children (Arab / Palestinian Citizens of Israel), reacted more positively to the show’s messages, suggesting that they could be seen as an important asset. Practitioners should not only target them in their efforts to facilitate peace, but encourage and support them with the resources necessary to become peacemakers to intervene in the conflict themselves, Warshel said.

Overall, however, Warshel noted that his findings demonstrated the inability of high-profile messages, even those that represent the most carefully crafted peacebuilding interventions internationally, to have easy impact, if at all. , on modern armed political conflicts.

Warshel said his findings could be applicable beyond the simple Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The design of his study draws on data and comparative theories of large-scale political conflicts.

Instead of studying each group as if it existed sui generis, I studied them comparatively using categories derived from the global system, she explained. Its recommendations therefore serve as a starting point for designing and predicting how other stateless countries, state-bearing countries and state minorities might interact with peace communication interventions elsewhere. Palestinians, Jewish Israelis and Arab-Palestinian Israelis, respectively, she argued, contemporary inhabit these categories of practices of the modern world system. The current global system, made up of states rather than eg empires or city-states, favors a fusion of ethnopolitical group identity and state-based citizenship rights. This fusion is the salient cultural lens through which human beings filter incoming stimuli and make sense of their lives, she theorized.

She concludes the book with recommendations for improving “Sesame Street” and the practice of communication for peace more generally. Widely applied to conflict zones elsewhere or to political conflicts in the general sense, as in the United States today, it offers 17 recommendations. Among them, she advises incorporating the structural and narrative realities of a given political conflict into response plans and, when targeting children, meeting them where they are, and not where adults assume they are. ‘they find themselves.