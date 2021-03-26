Urvashi Rautela recently covered the cover of Baghdad Style Street for the March 2021 special issue, marking her as the first Asian-Indian artist to cover Baghdad Style Street. The actress was last seen in the 2020 hit ‘Virgin Bhanupriya’ and before that ‘Pagalpanti’, which starred her along with other stars including Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana Dcruz and many others.

Urvashi Rautela is mesmerizing on the cover of the magazine wearing a traditional abaya-Iraqi outfit and holding a leash on the horse, the look was completed with an impressive traditional Iraqi helmet. The problem mentioned on the cover “Guess Who’s Running Bollywood Now?” Urvashi Rautela Bollywoods Young Superstar ‘. Being on the cover of Baghdad Style Street is a remarkable achievement Urvashi Rautela has achieved.

Urvashi posted her photo on the cover of the magazine with a caption saying, “Honored to be the first Asian / Indian artist to cover the cover of # 1 Iraqi magazine @baghdadstylestreet. Thank you Iraq 🇮🇶 Baghdad for always showing massive love towards me. I am really delighted with my great love for all my fans and loved ones. Iraqi fashion history is as diverse as the different cultures and influences that have crossed the country since its inception as an independent state. #love #UrvashiRautela #India #Iraq #Baghdad »

PUBLICITY



On the job front, Urvashi Rautela will be seen in the 2021 crime-action-thriller web series “ Inspector Avinash ” produced by Jio Studios, which will cast her starring Randeep Hooda. Urvashi Rautela to play microbiologist and IITian in big-budget Tamil sci-fi debut, speaking about southern debut, actress will also be seen in ‘Black Rose’ thriller bilingual, and the Hindi remake of “Thirutu Payale 2”. The actress is delighted with her international musical collaboration “Versace” with Egyptian superstar Mohamed Ramadan. Urvashi Rautela will feature a “ Mar Jayenge ” music video with Guru Randhawa, the duo will do a romantic intrigue together in the music video.