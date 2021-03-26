NAACP Image Awards: Hollywood is just catching up on black art

Six years ago, the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite highlighted the lack of recognition and opportunity for artists of color in the film industry. This year, the Oscars had a record number of nominated performers of color across all four actor categories (nine out of 20 nominees).

But even as artists of color continue to see performance gains among other awards, Kyle Bowser, senior vice president of the NAACP Hollywood bureau, says there will never be a substitute for black art and artists. celebrated by their own community.

I think it will always be important for the African American community to turn in on themselves and honor the accomplishments we make in the arts, Bowser said. Other rewards becoming more inclusive and starting to recognize our contributions will also be a wonderful thing, but I don’t know if that will bankrupt us. There will always be a need for us to celebrate ours and that is really the point of the Image Awards.

After a year punctuated by a pandemic and global calls for racial equity, the televised portion of this year’s NAACP Image Awards, airing on CBS, BET and several other CBSViacom cable networks on Saturday at 8 p.m., will focus on the themes of social justice and unity through a hybrid of live and pre-recorded content.

In response to the events of 2020, the NAACP decided to strengthen what has been our historic focus on social justice, civil rights, diversity, equality and inclusion, Bowser said. You’ll see traces of that during this year’s Image Awards, and it’s a tradition we plan to continue in the years to come.

It has been a year like no other, said NAACP Vice President Karen Boykin-Towns. Frankly, it was about trying to produce a show that continues to reflect the experience of black people, but also gives a voice to the experience we have all had over the past year or so. So, one of the things you will see is some of the categories announced from some of our most iconic landmarks across the country from New York, Atlanta, DC. [and] LA and so it’s a way of bringing us together.

This year, the awards process kicked off on Monday with a virtual experience that included a virtual red carpet, a web series, talks and a non-televised awards ceremony. The events will end with an after party broadcast live Saturday on BET, a solid roster of programs despite the technical setbacks created by the pandemic.

As producers of the program, it has been a challenge for us to be able to work logistics in a COVID environment, Bowser said. We of course looked at others [awards] shows, and we saw some things that worked great and some that weren’t as effective and kind of went our own way. But when the rewards [ceremonies] started airing, we had pretty much already decided on which direction to go, and I think we nailed it.

The show will feature seven competitive categories and prerecorded performances by Jazmine Sullivan and Maxwell (the awards show themselves have been prerecorded, although the winners’ reactions will be captured live from their homes).

Special winners include LeBron James, who will win the President’s Award, and Eddie Murphy, who will receive a Hall of Fame trophy.

From left to right, Michael Potts as Slow Drag, Chadwick Boseman as Levee and Colman Domingo as Cutler in a scene from Netflixs My Raineys Black Bottom. (David Lee / Netflix)

This year’s nominees for Best Picture are Bad Boys For Life, Da 5 Bloods, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, Ma Raineys Black Bottom and One Night In Miami …, while films recognized in other categories include The Forty-Year-Old Version, Sylvies Love, The Old Guard, Soul, The Banker and the documentary John Lewis: Good Trouble. (The Image Awards eligibility period spanned the calendar year 2020, meaning Judas and the Dark Messiah, Oscar nominee for Best Picture Released in February, won’t be eligible until next year.)

Truly amazing work has been released under difficult circumstances this year, Boykin-Towns said. There is no denying the quality of the work, so [were] I can’t wait to see who the winners are.

Last year has been an extremely difficult year, and I think, especially for our community which has been disproportionately affected, to be able to have an evening where we can see the joy and excellence and realize that they were still there. [is uplifting], she added. Black Twitter being what it is and being able to commune around our social media platforms to really celebrate and encourage those who are recognized is really important and what we really need.