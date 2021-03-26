Evanescence is back triumphant and energetic to release a life in the making album

We can say that for the very first time, Amy Lee has a full say in the music she composes.

Lee was only 19 when she reached the peak of her success with Evanescence and it was an uphill battle from the start. A battle that she could only win today with the new album of Evanescences Bitter truth.

I feel like I’ve been fighting for it my whole life, Lee tells American Songwriter. The big difference is that I am not fighting this time. And it gave me a lot more energy to focus on the music itself, which was amazing. The music has been so calming for all of us during this time.

In 2003, Evanescence released their first album, Fallen, who managed to put the band on the rock scene, giving hits like My Immortal, Pass under and Bring me to life a song that Lee vividly recounts as the first scorer in his battle with the music industry. Fallen was immediately debauched for business promotion and industry executives exploited the song and Lee by adding a male singer to the album to sell more records, explaining that she alone as a woman behind a piano would not sell no discs.

Lee fought tooth and nail to prevent the label from adding a male singer Fallen, winning the war as a whole, but she lost that battle for Bring Me to Life. It was the first time Lees thought the industry was not going to work out the way she imagined it would. Not wanting to sacrifice the group’s vision, Evanescence first told the label no to the male singer and left all of the label’s perks, even the Los Angeles pad in which they had been settled, and returned to their hometown. of Arkansas. But Lee wasn’t ready to give up completely.

It was just an interesting thing to learn that there should be a fight, Lee said. Because I think everyone’s dream when you’re a kid is to get a recording deal and then make music and get paid for it. But it’s a little more complicated than that.

And in those early days, Bring Me To Life was at the center of the struggle for control, it was our first out-of-the-box song, she adds. I wanted people to have a good representation of what our sound really was and who I really was. It was the idea of ​​the labels to have a male singer guest. So there was this weird disillusionment at first for a while. We were different, I was a woman and I thought that was what made us special.

Evanescence gains more and more strength with Fallen climbing the charts to # 1 and Lee became a powerhouse of femininity and girl power across the rock scene. Behind the scenes, however, Lee was constantly fighting, whether with his managers, his labels and even against sexual harassment. She was still being censored in one way or another. Subsequent albums will see this battle in real time, as the group finally halted the creation of new material after their eponymous album in 2011. That is, until the release of Use My Voice at the end of 2020. .

The song was a true testament to Evanescences’ current status as a band finally across from where they started, and finally able to fight against the industry and the figureheads who told them that they weren’t good enough. The song introduced the new record, Bitter truth, while also coming at a common time in society where solidarity and a platform for voices are needed. It was promoted as the campaign song for the Headcount voting initiative.

I’ve fought so many battles to be able to use my voice and bring out my art the way I want, and that won’t change, Lee said of the song. I am aware of this fight. I know what it feels like to fight when someone tries to shut you up. I firmly believe that the truth must be heard and I think this is what can unite us.

Coinciding with the band’s talent for writing songs with messages, Evanescence also released the singles, The game is over, Wasted on you, Better Without You and the infused, aggressive and brash electro Yeah Right. While many songs illustrated the issues hanging over society with the pandemic, such as mental health issues and voting, Yeah Right was another retaliatory measure against the music industry that Lee hates. Some of them, written ten years ago, still hurt Lee.

It’s hard for me to talk about this song, Lee said of Yeah Right. While writing the album, I kept pushing myself to be honest. I knew I wasn’t going to want to talk about it in depth in an interview. But I didn’t let that stop me from writing it down and pulling it off my chest.

But at this point, I’m very grateful to be where I am, but it’s not without things being difficult, she adds. And I kind of see it now from a clearer point of view. Inside I just come to a place where it feels really good to let him out and let him go.

Yeah, well, guided by the harsh words one day to be paid well / more than to sell our souls and I’m reaching a whole new level of not giving a fuck, was a song showing how dynamic Lee could be with electronic elements and modulated basslines that work perfectly with guitar music.

Other songs like Better without you also followed the electronic appeal, which was actually a primary stylistic choice on Bitter truth and the first record to see Lee voluntarily move away from his classical piano roots that were present on other records, especially their record Synthesis, which is an instrumental and orchestral revamp of Evanescence’s most beloved songs.

Due to [Synthesis] I knew I wanted the pendulum to turn the other way around for the next thing we were doing, Lee said. So I really wanted this record to be on the heavy side. And I really like the synths and that electronic vibe [some] types of music have. It’s just what sounds good to my ears.

Making music that was truthful and that faithfully represented the band in their current phase was essential due to the autobiographical nature of the albums. And experimentation with synths and the lack of classic components was another triumph for creative control.

It was kind of an added challenge for me, Lee said. And it projected the truest image of our hearts. Because you and your heart, a true human heart, are going to touch people more than a perfect cookie that fits in the palm of your hand.

As release day approached for an album that spanned years and a lifetime of fighting, Lee carried an enlightened outlook on the future, drawing on the hope that has always guided her through her abrasive industry. and turbulent.

I’ve always had hope, but it’s not that simple, Lee said. I feel like hope shines brightest in the darkest places. And I’ve always pursued that light, and still am in so many ways. This music came from a place of deep darkness. But being able to spread that obscurity in music has really been a light for us. It’s something to be proud of and excited about. This is something that brings so much satisfaction to my heart and to all the bands.

Bitter truth released on March 26 and available for order here. Evanescence also made a documentary detailing the process of the album titled Evanescence: embrace the bitter truth directed by Adam Jones, also released on March 26 via The Coda collection.