Will Cristina return to season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy? Meredith needs her

Spoilers ahead for Grey’s Anatomy Season 17. For an hour devoted to Teddy, the name of Cristina Yang seemed to be on everyone’s lips Grey’s Anatomys Episode of March 25. So naturally the fans start to wonder if this is okay. finally the year when Cristina returns Grey’s Anatomy. Lets examine the evidence.

During the episode, a near-catatonic Teddy relived her past trauma in a series of visions. Of course, Cristinas’s name popped up as she recalled her tumultuous relationship with Owen, and we even got a glimpse of Dr. Yang in a snowy flashback scene. Insecurities about Owens ‘exes clearly affected Teddys’ subconscious, as another of his dream sequences pictured him receiving texts from Amelia and his ex-fiancée Beth in the middle of their wedding ceremony (which DeLuca officiated because why not?). Cristinas bought us tickets to Switzerland as a wedding present, Owen told him almost in tears, eagerly planning their trip to stay abroad with his ex.

Meanwhile, far back in reality, Amelia had her own Cristina-related truth bombshell for Owen. Are you walking around telling everyone how you strangled Cristina? She asked her ex in a passionate moment while trying to convince him to be more understanding of Teddys’ PTSD. Point Amelias? Everyone treats the trauma differently, and she even called Owen out just to be pissed off that Teddy had a Cristina like him. (She was referring to Teddys’ once-secret love, Allison, played by Sherri Saum, who died in the 9/11 attacks in New York City.)

So what does all this mean? Will Grey really bring Cristina back? While choosing her words carefully, actor Kim Raver who plays Teddy may have dropped a clue when she picked Sandra Oh as the Grey the old ones are losing the most desire to see this season come back. For Teddy and Cristina being able to have scenes together again would be amazing, Raver told E! News. I have to be very careful with my way of speaking because I don’t want to give anything away, but I will say it’s just amazing to have the cast members who were here before coming back because I think we all feel connected.

If there ever was a season to bring back someone you thought was impossible to return, this is it. Already, Grey Season 17 included returns from Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey), George OMalley (TR Knight) and, thanks to Teddys’ visions, even DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) has already reappeared after his recent death. ABC also previously announced that Sarah Drews April Kepner will be returning this season and, as revealed in the post-credits promo, Chyler Leigh will reprise her role as Lexie Gray, appearing on Merediths Beach in the April 1 episode.

At their beach reunion earlier in the season, George also reminded Meredith that, unlike him, Cristina is still alive. A little foreshadowing perhaps? Although Grey Executive producer Meg Marinis insisted on Agitate in December that these references to Cristina weren’t necessarily indicative of any future storytelling, her co-EP Andy Reaser explained to be intentional. We all love these characters and we love the people who play them, so we want to keep that sense of real involvement in each other’s lives, even as the cast members have moved on, Reaser said.

Plus, there are some obvious plot-level opportunities. Now that Merediths’ surgeon has been temporarily sidelined by a mental health crisis, who better than Cristina to save herself? And let’s not forget, either, Cristina is the one who sent Meredith a McWidow (who most likely looks like her next sweetheart, by the way). Plus, on a morbid note, would Cristina really miss Meredith’s funeral, does it come back to that?

Oh, for his part, offered no clues anyway, having given several different answers over the years about a potential Grey return. But never spoil the surprise anyway.