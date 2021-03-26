The new Indian classical music program, Bollywood, Bhangra in England

By Aditi Khanna

London, March 26 (PTI) Indian classical music, Bollywood hits and Bhangra beats are among the diverse musical traditions included in the new English music program for schools launched on Friday.

The Department of Education (DfE) said the All Schools in England plan aims to give more young people the opportunity to listen to and learn music across ages and cultures.

Kishori Amonkars Saheli Re, Anoushka Shankars Indian Summer, AR Rahmans Jai Ho and Bollywood hit Munni Badnam Hui are among the Indian musical references included in the DfE guidelines for schools.

It is important to recognize that the modern British identity is rich and diverse, resulting in communities that celebrate and explore their own specific and localized cultural capital, notes the guide.

Kishori Amonkar was one of the leading singers of 20th century Indian classical music. Amonkars’ approach to music emphasized the spiritual as articulated in his statement that [music] is a dialogue with the divine, this intense and focused communication with the ultimate other. Additional listening could include performances where the melody is instrumental, such as music by Ravi and Anoushka Shankar, he notes.

Referring to composer Lalit Pandits Munni Badnam Hui from the 2010 box office hit Dabangg, the advice adds: Item numbers appear in Bollywood films without relating to the plot, and while the protagonist, Policeman Chulbul , enters in this song the main performer / producer, Malaika Arora, only appears in this issue. ”

“The song incorporates many characteristics typical of Bollywood films in its music, dance and colorful visuals,” says the guide.

The DfE said its music curriculum model was developed by a panel of 15 music education teachers, education officials and musicians from across the UK.

In addition to ensuring that all students can benefit from knowledge-rich and diverse lessons, it is intended to make lesson planning easier for teachers and help reduce workload by providing a structured overview of what can be taught. in each year group. Case studies are provided as part of the plan to clearly demonstrate how teachers can combine knowledge, skills and understanding in a practical way.

After the most difficult years, it is time for a musical renaissance in English schools and I hope it inspires a new generation of musicians, said Education Standards Minister Nick Gibb.

A rich variety of music should be part of the daily life of every school. We want all schools to have a rigorous and broad music curriculum, which inspires their students to love music, and which accompanies high levels of academic achievement, he said.

The goal is for students to cover a wide range of genres and styles, from historically important composers such as Vivaldi and Scott Joplin, from world-famous pieces like Puccinis Nessun Dorma, Mozart and Bach to the Beatles and Whitney Houston.

Students will be encouraged to listen to classical music such as Beethoven and Tchaikovsky, Rock n Roll songs by Little Richard and Elvis Presley, jazz by Nina Simone, and modern classics such as Queen.

Music unites people and communities and gives a lot of joy and comfort. In schools, he brings young people together through the common effort of singing throughout the school, playing together, experiencing the creative process and through the love of listening to friends play, said Veronica Wadley (Baroness Fleet), chair of the panel of experts behind the music program.

The new curriculum, with its guidance from year to year, is designed to help schools provide high quality music education to all students and reinforces the important role music plays as part of a broad and balanced curriculum. for all children, she said.

The DfE said it also pledged £ 79million in fiscal year 2021-2022 for music education centers, which provide students with instruments for playing in the classroom, and £ 1million for music education. charities that teach students different styles of music.

Culture Minister Caroline Dinenage added: The importance of arts and culture in children’s education cannot be overstated. Music has helped many of us overcome the challenges of the past year in the way it connects, inspires and entertains.

I am delighted that this new program will allow all children to have access to a high quality music education. This will help pass a whole new generation of talented musicians. PTI AK NSA

