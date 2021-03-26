Hollywood Film Composer Mark Chait Begins ‘In Search of Music Along the Road of Poetry’ Journey in Zhejiang





HANGZHOU, China, March 26, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Hollywood film compose Mark Chait will undertake the journey “In Search of Music along the Road to Poetry” at Zhejiang. This year, Chait will compose a symphony based on cultural landscapes on the four “roads of poetry”. As soon as the song is released, musicians from around the world will collaborate on its performance online. The “Music Search Along the Poetry Route” project has been developed by the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism and is expected to last for nearly a year. During this period, Chait will travel the four “roads of poetry”, to acquire knowledge about the deep Shangshan (10,000 to 8,400 years), Kuahuqiao (8,000 to 7,000 years), Hemudu (7,000 to 6,000 years ) and Liangzhu cultures (in 5300 to 4300 years). He will experience intangible cultural heritages such as Southern and Yue operas, celadon and tea, as well as the sound of waves on West Lake, as well as the Qiantang and Nanxi rivers. The inspiration gathered throughout the trip will be summed up in a symphony entitled “Picturesque Zhejiang”. A documentary of the same name, in search of music along the route of poetry, will record Chait’s journey for inspiration. As a recipient of the prestigious Emmy Award and three-time Telly Award, Chait has created many world-famous compositions. The strength of one, the title song of Warner Bros’ Pokemon 2000, was a Billboard hit for eight weeks. Full of hopes to create music that mixes both Western and Chinese elements. COVID-19 has led to the demise of face-to-face communication between countries. However, according to Xu Peng, Deputy Director of Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, music could be considered a language that knows no borders and has transcended all existing geographic restrictions. This composition will help more people to know more about China and Zhejiang, and then make it their next travel destination. The product of Chait’s thoughts from his travels comes, comes in the form of a symphony specifically for Zhejiang, which will then be presented to the world. At this point, Chait will perform the piece to From Zhejiang main place. Famous musicians will be invited to collaborate in the performance in venues. Europe, North America, East Asia and Australia, offering an international online music event to introduce picturesque Zhejiang to the rest of the world. SOURCE Zhejiang People’s Music FM Broadcasting Station; Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism

