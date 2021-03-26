Priyanka Chopra finally reveals the difficulties she faced entering Bollywood





Priyanka chopra is no longer just a Bollywood actor, but a global identity. The actress, who leads an inspiring life starting from scratch and becoming a star all over the world, is adored by her next big fan. Priyanka has always been vocal when it comes to his struggles. On numerous occasions the actor has been seen talking aboutthe difficulties she encountered in her career. At a public event, the actor revealed that the path to Bollywood is not a walk for her. Watch the full video here: Priyanka Chopras’ success is known to all. From winning beauty pageants to landing roles facing some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, the actress left her mark. The star even launched her own production house to motivate and nurture new talent and proved the same with the speech she gave at the launch event of the same. Priyanka explained that despite being a Miss World, the path to Bollywood is filled with struggles. The actress was clear and revealed that she had to struggles a lot to find his place in Bollywood. She said millions of people dream of being successful in Bollywood, but getting into it is the hardest part. She went on to say that even after being crowned Miss World, she found it difficult and that explained the situation. She hinted that many of those who carry enormous talent are ignored by Bollywood because they are not welcoming to wrestlers. Also read: Politics Se Mera Dur Dur Ka Nata Nahi Hain, Says Kangana Ranaut At Thalaivi Trailer Launch Priyanka Chopra rose to fame when she was crowned Miss World in 2000. She made her Bollywood debut in 2003, with Sunny Deol’s star film The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy. After a long and successful fate in Bollywood, it burst into Hollywood with the English series Quantico followed by Dwayne Johnson’s star film Baywatch. For more news and stories, stay connected toZEE5.

