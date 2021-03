Moby announces the album ‘Reprise’ and shares a Feat. Jim james [Videos]

Moby teamed up with the Budapest Art Orchestra for an upcoming compilation album featuring reimagined versions of his songs with new arrangements for orchestra and acoustic instruments. The album to be titled,Reprise, due out on May 28th Deutsche Grammophon and will feature 13 songs from the famous catalog of veteran electronic musicians that have been reimagined with the help of a number of special guests, including Gregory Porter, Jim James (My morning jacket), Mindy Jones, Vkingur lafsson, Kris Kristofferson, Skylar Gray, and more. As the album announcement indicates, Reprise is not meant to be received as a compilation of the greatest hits, but rather a chance to reflect on how art can adapt over time to different contexts and contexts. Sorry if that seems to go without saying, but for me the main purpose of music is to communicate emotions. Share an aspect of the human condition with anyone who listens. Moby added in a press release. I yearn for the simplicity and vulnerability that you can achieve with acoustic or classical music. Related: Paul McCartney Announces Cover Album Starring Damon Albarn, Khruangbin, Anderson .Paak, etc. [Video] Along with the release, Moby shared the reimagined recording of his dream hit Porcelain from 2000, which features the Budapest Art Orchestra and My Morning Jackets Jim James. Scroll down to listen to the new recording of the popular 2000s song To play, with a making-of / behind the album video below. Moby feat. Jim James porcelain (Reprise version) [Video: Moby] Moby porcelain making [Video: Moby] Click here to pre-order the album. Scroll down for the full track list and list of guest musicians. Reprise Tracklisting 1. Everloving

2. Natural Blues (with Gregory Porter and Amythyst Kiah)

3. Go

4. Porcelain (with Jim James)

5. Extreme means

6. Heroes (with Mindy Jones)

7. God Moving Over The Face of the Water (with Vikingur lafsson)

8. Why does my heart feel so bad (with Apollo Jane)

9. The Lonely Night (with Kris Kristofferson and Mark Lanegan)

10. We are all made of stars

11. Lift me up

12. The Great Escape (with Nataly Dawn, Alice Skye, Luna Li)

13. The Last Day (with Skylar Gray and Darlingside) View album song list







