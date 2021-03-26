10 childhood performances of Bollywood singers

Singing in a massive industry is at the top of every singer’s list. There are a lot of aspiring singers who make an entry into Bollywood every two years. However, there are only a handful that settle in a million hearts and become household names.

From Arijit Singh and Sonu Nigam to Sunidhi Chauhan, these singers not only charmed us with their melodious and moving voices, but also left a lasting impression in the hearts of the audience in a very short time.

Source: YouTube

Whether it’s an ordinary man or a high-profile celebrity, everyone loves reliving their golden memories, here are a few snippets from the pasts of our favorite singers from their childhood, who showed their talent by doing what they loved when it was time to go. were tiny kids.

1. Armaan Malik

With singing a bunch of soulful tracks like Kaun Tujhe (MS Dhoni) and Bowl Do Na Zara (Azhar), Armaan Malik quickly became the singer of chocolate B’town, recognized as the youngest singer to win two awards. Global Indian Music Awards (GiMA), he is also the nephew of the singer, composer Anu Malik.Look at that cute baby face!

2. Neha Kakkar

From performing at religious events at the age of four to becoming the national singing sensation, Neha Kakkar has come a very long way. Known for his bizarre numbers like Coca Cola (Luka Chuppi), she also appeared in the second season of the sung reality show, Indian idol, but she was eventually eliminated. What sharp expressions!

3. Arijit Singh

Unless you live under a rock or have a really pathetic taste for music, you must definitely know this man. Of Agar Tum Saath Ho (Tamasha) and Tum Hi Ho (Aashiqui 2) at Channa Mereya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil), it was Arijit Singh’s soulful voice that made each song a smash hit on the charts. Always melt our hearts!

4. Palak Muchhal

The euphonic voice behind mega-songs like Kaun Tujhe (MS Dhoni) and Chahu Main Ya Na (Aashiqui 2) was none other than Palak Muchhal’s. In 2006, she became the winner for Sony Entertainment Televisiontv show Cadbury Bournvita Confidence Champions. What an angelic voice!

5. Sunidhi Chauhan

Beginning by performing at local gatherings at age four to make his career debut at age 12 with the film Shastrain 1996, Sunidhi Chauhan made a home for himself in a billion hearts. Of Kamli (Dhoom 3) and Girlfriend Dilliwaali (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani) at Darkhast (Shivaay), she sang many melodic numbers which are stuck on our lips even today. Look at his confidence!



6. End

You remember singing Deewane Hoke Hum (Jaan) when you were in love, dancing on Bole Chudiyaan (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham)during every family function and cry every time you hear Sandese Aate Hai (border)? If so, then your childhood was great because it contained a spoonful of Sonu Nigam. Watch baby hit him high notes!

7.Aditya Narayan

With her voice so cute in Mujhe Maaf Karna (Biwi n ° 1) to the funny number Tattad Tattad (Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela), Aditya Narayan won many hearts with her super sweet voice. He is the son of reading singer Udit Narayan and they sang a song together in 1995 for the film Akele Hum Akele Tum. Kindness has been running in his veins for centuries!

8. Shreya Ghoshal

From Dola Re Dola (Devdas) and Kar Har Maidan Fateh (Sanju) to Yeh Ishq Haaye (Jab We Met), Shreya Ghoshal has made every heart beat with his deep voice. Fun fact: she has received four National Film Awards, four Kerala State Film Awards, two Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, seven Filmfare Awards and ten Filmfare Awards South. Bewitching, isn’t it?

9.Darshan Raval

From his first appearance on screen in Star Plus’ reality show The raw star of India singing for the biggest Indian music labels, Darshan Raval is an idol for many. His albums incorporate a handful of hearty songs like Tera Zikr and Hawa Banke. It was classified as most desirable man of the yearbyAhmedabad Times in 2017. Big step back, right?

10. Jubin Nautiyal

Well known for his heartfelt work on soul tracks like Zindagi Kuch Toh Bata (Bajrangi Bhaijaan) and Tum Hi Aana (Marjaavaan), Jubin Nautiyal instantly became a sensation after his debut. After being rejected as a contestant on the show Indian Idol, instead of losing hope, he stepped into another reality show again X factor and ended up being in the top 25. Only. See. AT. Him!



Indeed, the cutest comeback, isn’t it?