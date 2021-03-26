Entertainment
10 childhood performances of Bollywood singers
Singing in a massive industry is at the top of every singer’s list. There are a lot of aspiring singers who make an entry into Bollywood every two years. However, there are only a handful that settle in a million hearts and become household names.
From Arijit Singh and Sonu Nigam to Sunidhi Chauhan, these singers not only charmed us with their melodious and moving voices, but also left a lasting impression in the hearts of the audience in a very short time.
Whether it’s an ordinary man or a high-profile celebrity, everyone loves reliving their golden memories, here are a few snippets from the pasts of our favorite singers from their childhood, who showed their talent by doing what they loved when it was time to go. were tiny kids.
1. Armaan Malik
With singing a bunch of soulful tracks like Kaun Tujhe (MS Dhoni) and Bowl Do Na Zara (Azhar), Armaan Malik quickly became the singer of chocolate B’town, recognized as the youngest singer to win two awards. Global Indian Music Awards (GiMA), he is also the nephew of the singer, composer Anu Malik.Look at that cute baby face!
2. Neha Kakkar
From performing at religious events at the age of four to becoming the national singing sensation, Neha Kakkar has come a very long way. Known for his bizarre numbers like Coca Cola (Luka Chuppi), she also appeared in the second season of the sung reality show, Indian idol, but she was eventually eliminated. What sharp expressions!
3. Arijit Singh
Unless you live under a rock or have a really pathetic taste for music, you must definitely know this man. Of Agar Tum Saath Ho (Tamasha) and Tum Hi Ho (Aashiqui 2) at Channa Mereya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil), it was Arijit Singh’s soulful voice that made each song a smash hit on the charts. Always melt our hearts!
4. Palak Muchhal
The euphonic voice behind mega-songs like Kaun Tujhe (MS Dhoni) and Chahu Main Ya Na (Aashiqui 2) was none other than Palak Muchhal’s. In 2006, she became the winner for Sony Entertainment Televisiontv show Cadbury Bournvita Confidence Champions. What an angelic voice!
5. Sunidhi Chauhan
Beginning by performing at local gatherings at age four to make his career debut at age 12 with the film Shastrain 1996, Sunidhi Chauhan made a home for himself in a billion hearts. Of Kamli (Dhoom 3) and Girlfriend Dilliwaali (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani) at Darkhast (Shivaay), she sang many melodic numbers which are stuck on our lips even today. Look at his confidence!
6. End
You remember singing Deewane Hoke Hum (Jaan) when you were in love, dancing on Bole Chudiyaan (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham)during every family function and cry every time you hear Sandese Aate Hai (border)? If so, then your childhood was great because it contained a spoonful of Sonu Nigam. Watch baby hit him high notes!
7.Aditya Narayan
With her voice so cute in Mujhe Maaf Karna (Biwi n ° 1) to the funny number Tattad Tattad (Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela), Aditya Narayan won many hearts with her super sweet voice. He is the son of reading singer Udit Narayan and they sang a song together in 1995 for the film Akele Hum Akele Tum. Kindness has been running in his veins for centuries!
8. Shreya Ghoshal
From Dola Re Dola (Devdas) and Kar Har Maidan Fateh (Sanju) to Yeh Ishq Haaye (Jab We Met), Shreya Ghoshal has made every heart beat with his deep voice. Fun fact: she has received four National Film Awards, four Kerala State Film Awards, two Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, seven Filmfare Awards and ten Filmfare Awards South. Bewitching, isn’t it?
9.Darshan Raval
From his first appearance on screen in Star Plus’ reality show The raw star of India singing for the biggest Indian music labels, Darshan Raval is an idol for many. His albums incorporate a handful of hearty songs like Tera Zikr and Hawa Banke. It was classified as most desirable man of the yearbyAhmedabad Times in 2017. Big step back, right?
10. Jubin Nautiyal
Well known for his heartfelt work on soul tracks like Zindagi Kuch Toh Bata (Bajrangi Bhaijaan) and Tum Hi Aana (Marjaavaan), Jubin Nautiyal instantly became a sensation after his debut. After being rejected as a contestant on the show Indian Idol, instead of losing hope, he stepped into another reality show again X factor and ended up being in the top 25. Only. See. AT. Him!
Indeed, the cutest comeback, isn’t it?
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]