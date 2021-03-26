How ‘the Bachelor’ went off the beaten track in the face of racism

A supposedly historic season with the very first Black Bachelor instead highlighted the need to “remain vigilant towards the ignorant facilitators who allow racism to flourish,” writes the Hollywood Reporter columnist.



A few years ago I received an enthusiastic call from the producers of The single person. I had just written a column on pseudo-diversity in The single person and The bachelorette frankness, shows that I openly admitted to enjoying. While acknowledging that they included people of color as part of potential romantic relationships, I lamented that they never had a black bachelor’s or bachelor’s degree. I also noted that the black contestants who were part of the dating group were more props of diversity than serious contenders. They were kept for a few turns to signal virtue, but were never in serious conflict for the diamond ring. The producers had read my article and called me to tell me that I would be very happy at their next Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay, the African American lawyer who was eliminated on The single person current season at the time.

They were right: I was happy. Rachel was intelligent, witty, articulate, and more emotionally mature than most of the other contestants, male or female, who had appeared on a show in the history of the Bachelor Nation franchise. I was so happy that I agreed to make an appearance in her season leading a basketball challenge with her suitors. I was hoping this would help promote his season and encourage more people of color to take the lead in the seasons to come. This is exactly what happened when Matt James became the first black bachelor a single. four years later. And only after Lindsay threatened to pull out of the franchise and after a petition signed by 160,000 people demanding a black bachelor’s degree presented after the last few summers, has the national Black Lives Matter movement. Tayshia Adams, who identifies as biracial, replaced Clare Crawley as Bachelorette in 2020, but it’s still not a commitment to diversity. Also, where is the Asian American bachelor’s or bachelor’s degree?

This season, the time bomb of systemic racism has finally exploded, forcing Eternal Host and chummy father figure Chris Harrison to step down from future shows and resulting in Bachelor star James to part ways with her latest romantic choice, Rachael Kirkconnell. There seem to be a lot of white people who don’t understand what the big deal is, how misguided behavior from the past could spark such controversy. These confused people who cannot see the underlying racism or the harm it causes are like people walking into a luxury hotel room and marveling at its beauty. Until someone snuffed out the golden candelabra and turned on the CSI’s blue light, illuminating the hitherto unseen spattered blood of the crime scene. Racism is invisible if you only look at the golden candelabra and refuse to look around.

The first thing we have to do at the crime scene The single person the suspects are separated because their crimes are not all the same. First, the show’s producers have a responsibility for delaying making the substantive changes that have been publicly called for in recent years. It doesn’t take a national protest movement, an outraged petition and a frustrated former candidate to push for change, because it sends the message that the changes made were not out of conscience but because they were forced. Reluctantly change doesn’t really support the principles behind it. Further, their inability to scrutinize applicants with a history of questionable behavior makes it appear that they do not find these past indiscretions problematic. Especially since there have been other candidates with similar issues regarding racial insensitivity.

Kirkconnell has been criticized for attending a pre-war plantation-themed fraternity party in 2018 when she was 21, for liking posts supporting Trump, and for posting QAnon’s conspiracy theories. She has also been accused of bullying high school classmates for dating black men. She has since posted what appears to be a thoughtful and heartfelt apology, lamenting her ignorance that what she was doing was racist. It is difficult to accept the defense of ignorance when the issue of racism, its many forms in society and its enormous toll for people of color and the country itself, has been resounding in the news and publicized. in literature, movies, TV shows, and popular music for most of his life. And especially the last five years. It’s not just passive ignorance but, like Emmanuel Acho, who replaced Harrison as host of The bachelor: after the final rose, prejudice defined, “a voluntary commitment to ignorance”. It is not innocence, his criminal negligence. And yet, she is perhaps the least guilty of the three.

Chris Harrisons casually dismissed Kirkconnell’s criticism, essentially accusing victims of crime of being angry with the criminal. Particularly disturbing was his derogatory reference to the awakened police who dared to bring these issues to the public. The problem was his inability to understand the big picture. He wanted to defend Kirkconnell’s juvenile indiscretions by claiming they were different times, as if she did them in 1958 instead of 2018.

All three of their actions embrace what I call wallpaper racism. For those it doesn’t directly affect, racism is like faded old wallpaper that’s been around for so long that they no longer notice it exists. Wallpaper racism is not people shouting the N-word at black children or calling the police on a black man walking his dog; it is a support system to make others feel empowered to do so. They are catalysts of racism who, by denying the existence of racism or refusing to see how their actions encourage systemic racism that suppresses black voters, gives blacks inferior medical and educational services, and blocks their career opportunities. The awakened police Harrison fired are shining blue light at the crime scene, scratching the wallpaper with the swastika patterns encrusted in velvet, and demanding that we stop making excuses for bad behavior. For me, I wonder why the default setting for many white people is to make excuses in the first place.

It is not a question of forgiveness. Certainly Kirkconnell and Harrison should be forgiven for their mistakes after publicly acknowledging them and making amends. No need for excessive avoidance or public pillory. But that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t continue to be vigilant about the ignorant catalysts that allow racism to flourish.

NBA Hall of Fame member and league all-time top scorer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom and columnist forHollywood journalist. Follow it@ KAJ33.