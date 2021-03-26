Entertainment
Invincible comes to Amazon Prime with a young hero for a mature audience
Invincible is not like other superhero anime series.
For one thing, the episodes are over 40 minutes long, which is a deviation from the shorter run times of most superhero cartoons. He is also extremely violent and explicitly bloody. One of the opening scenes of the first episode features a horrific eye injury that nonetheless looks almost innocent compared to the bloody, bone-destroying battle that takes place in the dying moments of the premiere.
The chaos, brutality, and grisly battles are true to the series’ comic roots, which will be released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. Invincible is based on the comic book of the same name, which was created by Walking Dead mastermind Robert Kirkman and artist Cory Walker and was published by Image Comics from 2003 to 2018.
Invincible doesn’t shy away from the ugly side of massively powerful super-beings that go hand in hand with each other, said Kirkman, who also created the series. The fact that we are showing, in a somewhat realistic way, how dire these consequences are and how wild these beings can be is very important.
Some characters, however, have been redesigned. Teenage idealist Mark Grayson, who becomes the title hero and learns the burden and responsibility of having powers, is now of Korean descent to match the series star Steven Yeun, the coming Walking Dead veteran. to be nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor for Minari. The main cast is completed by Sandra Oh, who voices Marks’ mother Debbie and JK Simmons as her father, Omni-Man.
Especially in my early days, as a stupid white person, you find your default state is, This character starts out as white, Kirkman said. So it was nice to be more mindful of that and to have the opportunity to bring the diversity into the show that, frankly, should have been there from the very beginning.
Invincible begins with three episodes on Friday and will follow with five weekly installments to end its inaugural season. And there’s even more invincible to come: Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are developing a live action movie for Universal Pictures. Kirkmans Skybound Entertainment is one of the producers.
In a phone interview earlier this month, Kirkman, who wrote the first and final episodes of Season 1 of Invincible, discussed the voice cast, number of special effects, and a possible return to the Invincible comic. These are edited excerpts from the conversation.
Was adapting the Invincible comic book for television easier or harder than adapting The Walking Dead?
It’s in some ways a little easier than The Walking Dead just because the comic was over, so we had a much more definitive roadmap for where to go and how to get there. It was great to sit down and go, OK, well, you know, if it’s a success, it’s a seven-season structure, it’s a five-season structure.
Have you ever thought about handing the show over to someone else?
I really wanted to be involved. I worked very closely with Simon Racioppa, our editor-in-chief, to determine which parts of the book would be covered this season and how we would rearrange things. Writing the pilot and the season finale was very important to me because there was material in these episodes that I really wanted to address. In addition, I really like the animation. I wasn’t going to pass up the opportunity to be practical enough to bring Invincible into the world of animation.
Were there any concerns about bringing the level of violence in the comics to screen?
Perhaps my main concern was that we would be limited in what we could do. The blood that exists in the Invincible comic is nothing if not extreme, but at the same time, I think it’s absolutely essential to making Invincible what it is.
Comic book creators often say they have an unlimited special effects budget. How is it different in animation or live action?
Every time someone says in the comics that you’re working on an unlimited budget, you’re pissing off an artist. This is technically true, but it is up to the artist. This incredible alien invasion that you spend 12 pages writing that takes a little time, the artist has to do a monumental job to achieve it.
I would say the animation is the same. You don’t rent sets, but it really is a labor cost. We were going to be able to do all of these crazy things on this show that we couldn’t do on a live TV show, but it was going to be extreme pressure on our animation studio Maven Image Platform. We had to negotiate a lot with them on how this was going to be handled.
Can you talk about the changes in race or ethnicity of some of the characters?
Well, the Invincible comic book was made by white people in the early 2000s. Every now and then you think, Oh, yeah, we’ve got to put a little more diversity in there, but at the end of the day you don’t really have a book that necessarily represents the population of the country or the world.
Mark and Debbie’s actual race in the comics was somewhat ambiguous. But I knew I wanted to play Steven Yeun, and it made it very easy for me to say that these characters are of Korean descent. And we’ve been very careful with our voice cast to make sure that all of the character’s ethnicities match the actor who was chosen.
Mother Invincibles appears to have a bigger role in the show than in the comics.
I think the main reason for this, aside from the casting of Sandra Oh, is that Debbie becomes a much bigger character as the series progresses. In the comics, at first, I don’t think we really got what we wanted. So it’s certainly a by-product to come back and say, let’s go take a character in these different directions; Let’s go ahead and start building that now and make it a more complete character from the start. And then you get Sandra, and she’s going to improve it a thousand times over with her performance. So that makes her an even richer and more robust character to play with.
You have a pretty distinguished voice, including Jon Hamm.
I spent a lot of time with Jon Hamm at various AMC functions. It’s nice to be able to beg a guy to play a part every now and then.
Covid hasn’t affected animated productions as deeply as live ones, but has it created challenges for Invincible?
It certainly cost us time because we had a team in Los Angeles, a team in Vancouver, and a team in South Korea, and they all worked together in offices. Everyone had to stop and make sure they had the technology available to move from work in the office to working from home. So you have, I don’t know, a thousand different people trying to rebuild their home office and get up to date. But after this transition process, it seemed pretty transparent.
Is it weird to have the animated series going with the live-action movie in development?
No, if anything, it’s just more market research. We have the comic that accomplished some things, and now we have the animated series that accomplished some things. The movie version is going to be a bit of a different experience, these differences keep things from overlapping.
Does working on the show make you want to come back to comics?
I am really tempted. I think a lot about the end of the story and the different possibilities of doing small things. For now, I’m comfortable having the comics completed and running the animation, but who knows what the future holds?
