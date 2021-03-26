Invincible comes to Amazon Prime with a young hero for a mature audience

I would say the animation is the same. You don’t rent sets, but it really is a labor cost. We were going to be able to do all of these crazy things on this show that we couldn’t do on a live TV show, but it was going to be extreme pressure on our animation studio Maven Image Platform. We had to negotiate a lot with them on how this was going to be handled.

Can you talk about the changes in race or ethnicity of some of the characters?

Well, the Invincible comic book was made by white people in the early 2000s. Every now and then you think, Oh, yeah, we’ve got to put a little more diversity in there, but at the end of the day you don’t really have a book that necessarily represents the population of the country or the world.

Mark and Debbie’s actual race in the comics was somewhat ambiguous. But I knew I wanted to play Steven Yeun, and it made it very easy for me to say that these characters are of Korean descent. And we’ve been very careful with our voice cast to make sure that all of the character’s ethnicities match the actor who was chosen.

Mother Invincibles appears to have a bigger role in the show than in the comics.

I think the main reason for this, aside from the casting of Sandra Oh, is that Debbie becomes a much bigger character as the series progresses. In the comics, at first, I don’t think we really got what we wanted. So it’s certainly a by-product to come back and say, let’s go take a character in these different directions; Let’s go ahead and start building that now and make it a more complete character from the start. And then you get Sandra, and she’s going to improve it a thousand times over with her performance. So that makes her an even richer and more robust character to play with.

You have a pretty distinguished voice, including Jon Hamm.

I spent a lot of time with Jon Hamm at various AMC functions. It’s nice to be able to beg a guy to play a part every now and then.