Prachi Desai on quitting TV for Bollywood: quit school and go to college

Having started his career as a teenager, Prachi Desai rose to fame playing Bani in Kasamh Se. Her pairing with a much older Ram Kapoor on the Zee TV show was very popular with fans. While at the peak of her career, the actor decided to move to Bollywood, leaving behind a celebrity many dream of. Prachi made his debut opposite Farhan Akhtar in Rock On !! in 2008, and there was no going back for it. She went on to play the lead female role in films like Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Azhar, Bol Bachchan and I, Me Aur Main. His latest project, A Deadly Silence Mystery… Can you hear it? with Manoj Bajpayee is currently streaming on ZEE5.

The thriller has Prachi Desai trying out the role of a cop Sanjana, who is brought in to operate on a complicated case. Given her delicacy and petite stature, the actor, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, shared how surprised she was when approached for the role by director Aban Bharucha Deohans .

“I was doing virtual cart wheels in my mind but honestly I was shocked at first and even asked the director if she was sure. In one line, if I have to sum up, I think that’s all I was waiting for to come my way. It took me a while to say yes to something. When I read the script he was so pissed off and kept me hooked. He was an absolute page turner, and I finished it in one go. The characters are also written in such a beautiful way, that it was a win-win situation for me, ”said the actor.

Speaking about her character, she said: “Sanjana is a complete equal on the pitch and is treated as such. I was really impressed with the way the writer-director drew it. It just gives a glimpse into how women today can do what they want and be who they want, even in a male dominated industry. Interestingly, Sanjana dons a pastel palette as well, and in a subtle way, it shows that a woman can embrace her femininity even though she’s a tough cop. When it comes to filming, I think I had the most amazing co-stars and made lifelong friends. I miss them so much already. It was wonderful to see how we have always felt as a team during this time.

The 31-year-old said she was passionate about spy thrillers and dramas, which made working on Silence much more exciting for her. When asked if she wanted it to be shown on the big screen, Prachi confessed that it was always meant to be a Zee original: “That’s the beauty of this movie and I’m glad the whole world can see our hard work. As for the cinemas, I am really happy that they have resumed their activities and I want them to continue to prosper. The last year has been difficult for a lot of people, and the theater is everything for us. I must add here that going to the cinema is a very personal experience where you take time. It’s like going to dinner or shopping. And then, of course, there are days when you want to order food from home and watch it in the comfort of your own space and time.

Prachi Desai and Ram Kapoor in an image by Kasamh Se (Photo: Express Archive)

Discussing her departure from television, Prachi Desai said she felt humbled to find that even when she only spent about two years on the medium, she is still etched in people’s minds. Sharing that it was a great thing for her to have the chance to make her film debut as a teenager, the actor said, “I think it was the best and the right time to come out. . Moreover, such opportunities rarely present themselves. There are times when you know that’s what you want to do. Plus, working on TV every day for so long can get exhausted at times. In terms of movies, you can switch between characters. Also, I think you can’t keep going to school all your life, you have to go out to go to college, and then probably work or start a business. Television was school for me and I must have passed out at some point.

When asked if she was happy with how her career has evolved over the years, she smiled to share, “When I look back I think there is so much credit I should give myself. . I started at such a young age and played a lot of roles that I never thought I could do. Right now I’m just grateful and feel privileged to be able to do projects I want to do and pass on to others. I never feel the pressure about it and I can even wait for something like Silence to happen. Also, I think we’re at a very exciting time right now with the advent of the digital medium. Actors can be fearless about their roles because it gives you a range of choices. With movies, there are a lot of things to consider – the whole package, the production house, the co-stars but OTT doesn’t play by the same rule. It’s more about real characters, history and talent. I think so far everything has been amazing. I have matured in my thoughts and to come this far alone is a great achievement.

After the silence… can you hear it? Prachi Desai will then be seen in two digital projects – “one is in a crazy comedy zone, and the other is a wellness series based on a beautiful friendship drama. I think that along the way, I will make sure to say yes to many more projects, ”the actor concluded.