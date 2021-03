Blood Origin throws Vikings actor Laurence O’Fuarain – deadline

EXCLUSIVE: The Witcher: Origin of blood, Netflix’s prequel to its hit series based on the novels of the popular video game franchise, has locked down its second lead actor. Irish actor Laurence O’Fuarain, whose credits include Vikings, Game Of Thrones and Black 47, landed the role of Fjall. Born into a clan of warriors sworn to protect a king, Fjall wears a deep scar inside, the death of a loved one fallen in battle trying to save him. A scar that won’t let him settle down, or make peace with himself or the world around him. In his quest for redemption, Fjall will find himself side by side with the most unlikely ally as he blows his way of vengeance across a continent in turmoil. O’Fuarain joins Jodie Turner-Smith in the project. She plays Eile, an elite warrior with the voice of a goddess, who has left her clan and her position as Queen’s Guardian to follow her heart as a nomadic musician. Located 1200 years before the world of The witcher, Origin of blood will tell the story of the creation of Witcher’s first prototype, and the events leading up to the “Conjunction of the Spheres,” when the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged into one. Declan de Barra will act as showrunner and executive producer for the six-part series, with Lauren Schmidt Hissrich as executive producer. Andrzej Sapkowski will serve as a creative consultant. Jason Brown and Sean Daniel of Hivemind, and Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko of Platige Films will also be executive producers. O’Fuarain is represented by Lorraine Brennan Management (IRE), United Agents (United Kingdom), Luber Roklin Management (United States) and his lawyer Greg Slewett.







