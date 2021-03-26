ART BEAT: Suwanee Art Center Exhibition Celebrates Spring | Entertainment

The past year has presented many challenges for the arts. With the onset of spring, the Suwanee Arts Association has come up with three important events that celebrate local artists and also provide families with enjoyable ways to support the creative life of their community.
The Spring Show 2021 will feature works of art in an exhibition open to the public. It starts on March 30 and continues until May 11. It will be held at the Suwanee Art Center, located at 3930 Charleston Market Street.
There will be awards in many categories, said Aggie Nivilinszky, the association’s director. The juror will be Joe Remillard, professor of drawing and painting at Kennesaw State University. We’re thrilled to see him judge our show.
Judging will take place on March 29 and the winners will be announced after that date.
There will be 40 pieces in the exhibition. Media represented include two-dimensional and three-dimensional work, photography, ceramics, woodworking and sculpture.
Nivilinszky is excited about a new category that the show will include for the first time.
We invite young artists to participate in a category aimed at high school students aged 16 to 19, she said.
Watercolourist Deanna Fitz is new to the Suwanee Spring Show and is also new as an artist.
I started painting three years ago and am self-taught, Fitz said. I paint every day, and some days I get lucky.
Fitz likes old vehicles which are often reflected in his choice of subject. She is originally from Utah and is inspired by western animals and landscapes.
Two other events benefiting the arts will be organized in collaboration with the Suwanee Arts Association. Both events will take place outdoors. These 2 events invite ordinary citizens to participate for the fun of it. The events also give a response to those who ask what they can do to help the arts in their area.
Says Nivilinszky: We have our first fundraising event on Saturday April 24th. This is our 5k Superhero Run / Walk, and this year is a qualifier for the Peachtree Road Race.
Dress like your favorite superhero. It could be your mom who is a nurse, your dad who is the first responder, or any character you like: Superman, Spiderman, the Black Panther, Wonder Woman, Hulk, or others. Come be a superhero for the arts.
Another event is the annual Suwanee November Classic Car Show. There will be more information about this event in the coming weeks.
These two events will help us each a bit, Nivilinszky said.
The city of Suwanee has always shown strong support for the arts, which is especially needed and appreciated over the past year as the pandemic has caused the cancellation and closure of many arts organizations and venues.
Says Fitz: We all have to support each other right now: artists, galleries, small businesses. The Suwanee Art Gallery has helped me a lot. I look forward to every show and the opportunity to get into my work.
Holley Calmes is a freelance writer and public relations consultant specializing in the arts. Send him an e-mail at hcalmes @ mindspring.com.
