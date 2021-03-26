Bollywood to Revisit Filming Strategy After Maharashtra Government Announces Nighttime Curfew | Hindi movie news





Shortly after Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced the nighttime curfew following the rise in the number of Covid 19 cases, industry and film industry leaders television jumped into the action and planned strategies to shoot during the nighttime curfew and restricted hours. The West India Film Workers Federation, the parent body of all 24 trades, will call an emergency meeting of its advisers to plan filming times. When contacted, Secretary General Ashok Dubey said: “We shot our films and TV series during the curfew the night before, but we will call a meeting of our advisers to address the current scenario. There are a lot of cases that end up on movies and televisions, so we need to develop a plan to keep our members safe ”. When asked if the filming of great songs and scenes with a lot of people will need to be controlled, Dubey said, “We have told our members to avoid such crowded scenes in the past and we will warn them at new”. We learn that all the great songs with more than 50 dancers will not be turned until the cases of covid have not fallen. Night shows may also be affected JD Majithia, Indian Council of Film and Television Producers, said: “We have already warned our members against large gatherings on film and television sets. In fact, we distributed a letter to our members in which we made it clear that we were in the September 2020 situation again and therefore told our producers to immediately avoid location shoots. Limit the number of junior artists on sets. Make sure all team members are insured and limit the team size to 33 percent as in July 2020 ”.



