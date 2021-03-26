Larry McMurtry Dead: novelist and Oscar winner ‘Brokeback Mountain’ was 84

The Pulitzer Prize winner and screenwriter also wrote the books behind “Hud”, “The Last Picture Show” and “Terms of Endearment”.



Larry McMurtry, the Texas born novelist who wroteLonely dove,The last picture showandTerms of affectionand won an Oscar for co-writing the screenplay adapted forbrokeback mountain, is dead. He was 84 years old.

McMurtry’s death on Thursday was confirmed at Hollywood journalist by its representative, Amanda Lundberg. No further details were immediately available.

McMurtry is the author of 29 novels, including the Pulitzer Prize winnerLonely dove, three dissertations, two collections of essays and more than 30 scenarios. He wrote five pages a day, no more and no less on a manual typewriter.

His first published novel, 1961Cavalier, by the way, set in a ranched country in Texas, became the 1963 Paramount dramaSkin, with Paul Newman, Melvyn Douglas and Patricia Neal. The film’s rights were cleared by Newman’s and director Martin Ritt’s Salem Productions “almost before the final term. [was] put on the book, ”he said. (Husband and wife team Irving Ravetch and Harriet Frank Jr. adapted their work and shared an Oscar name.)

McMurtry received his first Oscar nomination (shared with director Peter Bogdanovich) for adapting his 1966 semi-autobiographical book forThe last picture show. The poignant 1971 film, about teens discovering sex, love and loss in the dusty town of Thalia, Texas, starred Timothy Bottoms, Jeff Bridges, Cybill Shepherd, Cloris Leachman and Ben Johnson (the latter two won the Academy Award for Supporting Actor).

His 1975 novelTerms of affection, which takes place not in the midst of the Texas tumbleweeds, but in the great city of Houston, was adapted by writer-director-producer James L. Brooks and won five Oscars in 1984, two for Brooks, including that of best picture, and one each for Jack Nicholson and Shirley MacLaine.

Forbrokeback mountain(2005), McMurtry and his longtime collaborator Diana Ossana transformed an 11-page short story by Annie Proulx that appeared inThe New Yorkerin 1997 in the groundbreaking cowboy love story starring Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal and directed by Oscar winner Ang Lee.

For all of his accomplishments, McMurtry is probably best identified withLonely dove, released in 1985. The next four-part miniseries, starring Robert Duvall and Tommy Lee Jones and featuring telplay by William D. Wittliff, garnered seven Emmy Awards and was an audience success for CBS in 1989, attracting an average of 26 million viewers. a night.

“People always tell me that I have everything to do with [the miniseries], “McMurtry Told Linda Wertheimer from NPR in 2009. “The people who have everything to do with it are the producers, the writers, the set designers, all the people who actually worked on it. I’ve never been on set. I’ve been filming. the ignition key. I did not drive the car. “

He followedLonely dovewith the sequel of 1993Streets of Laredo(which became a CBS miniseries in 1995 from James Garner and Sissy Spacey) and the 1995 and 1997 prequelsWalk of the dead man(a 1996 ABC miniseries with F. Murray Abraham) andComanche Moon(a 2008 CBS miniseries starring Steve Zahn).

Asked by Wertheimer why his novels have been so successful in Hollywood, McMurtry replied, “I can write characters that the main actors want to play, and that’s how movies are made.

“It’s convenient. People want to play my characters, major actors that you can get money for, from a bank. You have to fund it, and no one has found a better way to fund it than the star system. “

Larry Jeff McMurtry was born June 3, 1936 in Wichita Falls, Texas, and raised on a ranch near Archer City. He graduated from North Texas State College in Denton in 1958 and received his Masters from Rice University in Houston in 1960.

While he was writingCavalier, by the wayandThe last picture show the latter only took him three weeks to complete, he said he taught English at Texas Christian University from 1961 to 1962 and at Rice from 1963 to 1969.

In his book review ofThe last picture show,The New York Timesdescribed McMurty’s Thalia as “parched and crummy physically, wicked and small spiritually.” [The author] is expert in the anatomization of its suffocating and dead end character. Although the city faces the open prairie, it has no skyline and is as joyless as a 24-hour movie theater at 10 a.m. It’s a place where a man can live his whole life and end up feeling anonymous. “

McMurtry, however, proved he could feel right at home in the big city in the 1970s.To move on, 1972All my friends will become strangersandTerms of affectionin contemporary Houston, which he once called “more or less my Paris, or such Paris that I had”.

He placed 1978Somebodys Darlingin Hollywood, in 1982Cadillac Jackin Washington, DC and in 1983The desert rosein Las Vegas.

McMurtry also wrote an original screenplay for another feature film,The fall of grace(1992), which starred John Cougar Mellencamp, who also directed, and Mariel Hemingway.

McMurty first met Ossana, who had written and worked as a paralegal, in 1985, and invited him to recover at her home in Tucson, Arizona, after having a heart attack and quadruple bypass surgery in 1991. She helped editStreets of Laredo, which he dedicated to her and to her daughter, Sara.

McMurtry got up very early to write each day, typically finishing his five pages at 8:30 a.m. “They’re pretty skeletal,” Ossama noted, “then I fill them in and spread them out. And we do that every day, seven days a week, during holidays, etc.”

Their second project was a screenplay for a gangster movieCute floyd boywhich they sold to Warner Bros. and expanded in a book published in 1994.

The pair took Proulx’sNew Yorkerhistory and “fleshed it out along clearly suggested lines,” McMurtry mentionned. “In other words, we put in domestic life. We put in the kind of parallel story of women in their lives and showed them how complicated this tragedy actually was.”

Their most recent collaboration was a screenplay forGood Joe Bell, a 2020 film about a real Oregon dad (played by Mark Wahlberg) who sets out on a walk through America with his son.

McMurtry’s novels also included years 1963Leaving Cheyenne, filmed as the drama Sidney LumetI love Molly(1974); 1987Texasville, which became the 1990 sequel toTheLast photo exhibition; 1990sBuffalo Girls, made into a 1995 miniseries starring Anjelica Huston and Melanie Griffith; and 1992The evening star, theTerms of affectionfollow-up which hit theaters in 1996.

Years laterThe last picture showwas filmed in Archer City, McMurty bought stores in the city to build a rustic book-selling empire. He also owned bookstores in Washington, Houston and Tucson. He received the National Medal for the Humanities from President Obama in 2015.

Survivors include his second wife, Faye, widow of writer Ken Kesey (Flight over a cuckoo’s nest) whom he married in 2011, and his son, singer-songwriter James McMurtry. (Mellencamp produced James McMurtry’s debut studio album, 1989Too long in the Wasteland.)