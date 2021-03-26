Stroll Around Dinkytown – The Minnesota Daily





Dinkytown is full of character. Proudly a University of Minnesota neighborhood, it’s an ever-changing neighborhood with old and new businesses to patronize. Caffeine Grays Dinkytown: In December, the Loring Bar and Restaurant transformed into a casual cafe and dining place now known as Grays. Stop in for a quick cup of coffee, Grays offers Bootstrap Coffee Roasters Blue Collar Blend, a local medium roast that is nutty and sweet or cozy with a cup of tea in one of their plush canapes and stay awhile. Store The Book House: There is something incredibly special about being among old books in a bookstore: the smell, the silence of a quaint shop, the welcoming smile of a bookstore clerk (or the supposed smile under a mask). This Dinkytown second-hand bookstore has been a neighborhood institution since 1976, offering an extensive collection of used books and a not-so-extensive vinyl collection, but still worth browsing. The Book House currently offers scheduled sailing appointments at the meeting point, and you can reserve your spot online through their website. Eat Als Breakfast: This Dinkytown staple is currently hosting a take-out-only operation at its 14th Avenue restaurant. While they wait for them to reopen for dinner in person, order their Jos for brunch one or two jammy poached eggs and homemade salsa topped with cheddar cheese melting on a delicious bed of crispy hash browns. Dinner offers warmth and a hearty meal, whether through their classic pancakes, scrambles or their coffee. Umami Fries: If it were up to me, I would eat French fries at every meal. At Umami Fries, that’s the name of the game. With 10 signature fry options and four signature burgers, the mixing and pairing options for some must-have load of carbs are endless. Maybe you are looking to tantalize your taste buds with a little spice; if so, try their wasabi fries. For a crisp and spicy addition to your lunch, try their kimchi burger. Don’t skimp on their Asian-inspired taco options, either. Wallys: Wallys specializes in hot pita, rich chicken shawarma, and enough falafel to last you a lifetime. Tuck into their creamy hummus and don’t forget to grab some baklava for the road. Sip Kung Fu Tea: Stop by Kung Fu to curb your afternoon boba craving. The tea shop is tucked behind the Dinkytown Target and has a wide variety of reliable teas and toppings. Relax The Knoll: Located between University Avenue, East River Road, Pleasant Street, and Pillsbury Drive, you’ll find students and locals setting up hammocks, studying, or playing a friendly game of Spikeball. On the hottest days, this is a must-see place for high-quality people-watching and socializing from a distance. Grab your lunch and a good book and enjoy the green space on campus.

