Inside Priyanka Chopras Sona restaurant on opening day: actor says devastated missing celebrations





It’s a big day for Priyanka Chopra as her Indian restaurant in New York City, Sona, opens to the public. However, the actor is currently in London and is devastated not to be there for his opening day. Priyanka took to Instagram to share photos of the restaurant’s interior and a glimpse of the delicious dishes on offer. She also revealed how her husband Nick Jonas came up with the perfect name during an early tasting. TODAY IS OPENING DAY @sonanewyork! What started as a simple craving for good Indian food has become this labor of love, and I look forward to welcoming you all and bringing you a timeless India in the heart of New York! she wrote. It’s been a team effort all the way … from the many menu deliberations, food tastings and decorating decisions with @maneeshkgoyal, @ davidrabin8, Chef @harinayak and @mabowersinc, on landing on the perfect name, all thanks to @nickjonas – yes! My husband came up with the name during an early tasting with the team, because Sona means gold, and he had heard this word in India, well … A LOT, throughout our marriage! she added, with a laughing emoji. Priyanka said all safety guidelines will be followed at Sona to give guests an unforgettable night. I’m devastated I’m not here to celebrate, but I’m definitely there in heart and mind … and on FaceTime, she added. See also: Anita Hassanandani plays with baby Aaravv as she sings Lakdi Ki Kaathi. Watch an adorable video In September 2019, Priyanka and Nick were part of a small puja to bless the space that was built in Sona. In a previous Instagram post, she revealed that she poured (her) love for Indian cuisine into the project. SONA is the very embodiment of timeless India and the flavors I grew up with, she wrote. Meanwhile, Priyanka is currently filming the Amazon Citadel spy series, alongside Richard Madden. The show is produced by the Russo Brothers.

