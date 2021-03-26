Former tight Pro Bowl club Vernon Davis is making a name for himself in Hollywood

Football fans will remember Vernon Davis as the former club star who retired a few seasons ago after a 15-year decorated career. Davis was a two-time Pro Bowler, the 2009 receiving touchdown leader, a Super Bowl champion, and left football with the ninth-highest number of receptions by a tight end in NFL history. While the majority of people will remember Davis for his football career, he is on the verge of making his mark in another industry.

Over the past year, Davis has shot five films, with two more slated to start filming within the next month. Cameos on “The League”, “Inside Amy Schumer”, “Who does it belong to anyway?” and even “Dancing With the Stars” has become much more, as Davis is now landing big roles alongside major players in the film industry. Recently, CBS Sports sat down with Davis to discuss his retirement and his involvement in the film industry as an actor, producer and businessman.

Davis’s goal after football has always been to be involved in the cinema. He even announced his retirement via a Super Bowl commercial filmed with former linebacker James Harrison and tight end RoB Gronkowski. The latter of course ended up dropping out of the retirement home to win a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season, but don’t expect Davis to do the same. He told us he misses football, but what’s happening now is just as exciting.

“Yeah you know what, I do sometimes. I really do,” Davis said when asked if he had messed up his old life. “But since I have this whole thing going, it keeps me busy and distracts me from football.”

Davis is currently working on several projects, but one of the most recent is “Gasoline Alley,” an action thriller starring Bruce Willis, Luke Wilson and Johnny Messner. Davis didn’t want to reveal too much information about the movie or his character, but he says he plays a unique character in a bouncer who gives information and finds his life in danger.

Famous actor Bruce Willis and Vernon Davis on the set of “Gasoline Alley” Michael misetic



Davis has been in business for years now, but has always been keen to do more in the industry. Recently, he stepped behind the camera to produce his first film, a supernatural horror thriller titled “A Message from Brianna”.

“I think every time you do a project you always want to be a producer. Because you know you have to think like a businessman,” Davis said. “You want to take every possible opportunity to create the film. (Producing) is great because it allows you to improve yourself in both cases. If you can see it from a producer’s side, you can see it more clearly from a From the actor side. If you can see it from the actor side, you can see it better as a producer. So it works hand in hand. “

Davis took production even further by founding two production companies in Reel 85 and Between the Lines Productions. It also invested in a third, The Melanie Group, in Fitzgerald, Georgia. Davis teamed up with another former athlete turned producer named DeShon Hardy in this new venture and decided to shoot a horror movie because some facets of the genre would be easy for Davis, but others would push him to places where he was. had never been.

“It’s easy for an athlete to come in and be a part of a big action, you know, blow things up,” Davis said. “It’s pretty easy, but taking a horror movie? It’s a lot of work. You have to be very vulnerable, you have to really let go and get to the bottom when it comes to creating. You have to show fear. , you have to cry, you have to do so many things. It was pretty cool, I was up for the challenge and we did it.

The former NFL star gathered advice from industry veterans along the way. When he was working on “Hell on the Border” a few years ago, Ron Perlman told Davis something that really stuck with him.

“Ron Perlman told me that ‘you are a reactor, not an actor,’” Davis said. “Which means you have to really listen and respond. Lines are lines, but it’s the emotions, thoughts, and feelings that get the better of you. This is the real thing.

Harnessing those thoughts and feelings was easier said than done, and Davis says it’s an ongoing process that has helped him learn more about himself over the years.

“I learned I had pain from some of my family and friends that I was clinging to and didn’t know it was there,” Davis said when asked what the theater had taught him. “It’s therapeutic, it’s definitely therapeutic. Art is art, you know I’m a painter, I went to school for an art studio and now I’ve got into the theater , it’s the same thing. Everything happens the same way. “

While you have to tap into your sensitive side, Davis says he sees a lot of parallels between football and theater. It’s about consolidating your passion, using it in your prep, and leaving it all on the pitch – or in this case, the plateau.

“The prep part,” Davis said. “On game day I make sure I’m fully prepared. I make sure I give 110 percent to my preparation because now when Sunday comes I don’t have to think, I have already prepared , I’ve already done the job. Now all I’m going to have to do is go out there and react and react in any given situation. And that’s how it is theater. start rolling, it’s all innate for you because you’ve already done the job. You’re ready so you don’t really have to think about it. “

Playing in the NFL and playing alongside seasoned veterans seems intimidating, so we had to ask Davis which was the most nerve-racking experience.

“I’m going to have to say play football, because football is something that I’ve done my whole life and then you can go up against guys that you’ve always admired. I mean, it’s like a lifetime. Passion and fun you have, ”Davis said.“ Acting is something I’ve done over the years, so when it was time to go, oh, I was good to go. Because I built up so much … the thrill and the excitement and the passion for it, and the simple fact that I did it a few times, I really felt right at home. It was just different. Maybe it’s because I’m in another area of ​​my life right now too. “

Davis is getting ready to start working on another film with Willis called “A Day to Die”. Retirement hasn’t been a walk in the park for Davis, but he has found a new line of work that he believes he can find just as much of success in.