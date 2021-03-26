Saina avoids biopic tropes of Bollywood, creates some

The smartest thing “Saina” does is refer to “Dhal gaya din, ho gayi shaam” in the first 10 minutes, because the childhood coach says badminton is not a game for kids. people play in the parks of the colony.

The recall check sets the tone for anyone still humming the number “Humjoli” with a racket in hand. It also sets ‘badminton in Bollywood bar’ very low for Saina. The film is a Bollywood sports biopic in numbers, right down to the climactic flashback of our distressed sports star. Farhan’s Milkha sees ghosts from Punjab’s past. Geeta Phogat, from Fatima, remembers being out of breath under the water under the gaze of his “haanikarak baapu”. Mary from Priyanka sees her family. Cousin Parineetis Saina sees all of her mentors and assistants appear one by one like the Avengers.

Parineeti Chopra is a game off the field, effectively imitating the mannerisms, gait and frankness of the shuttle born in Hisar. With that, she seems to be playing in slow motion. It’s unfair to expect an Olympian move, but the difference is jarring with background shots featuring real badminton trainees whipping smashes. It doesn’t help that Nehwal’s teammate-turned-husband Parupalli Kashyap is played by three-time Maharashtra state champion Ehsan Naqvi with a long suspension time.

Kashyap, Saina and her parents Harvir Singh and Usha Rani are the few chosen ones who keep their real names. The most inexplicable case of rebranding is Pullela Gopichands, who is called Rajan. He is a difficult task master “Jo jhel paayega, wahi khel paayega” and, according to Nehwal’s childhood trainer, the only one who could make her a thresher in the world.

But we are never told why. In addition to the name, Gopichand is also stripped of its badminton credentials. All England’s exploits and national accolades are only briefly touched upon, in a rare scene that doesn’t feature Saina, when Gopichand’s wife tells her: These advertisers and brands contacted you too but you turned them down.

The real Gopichand-Saina split was the opportunity to add layers to the cardboard characters of the “sports biopic”. The freeze, reports of Nehwal seeking personalized attention and Gopichand tending to other concurrently growing careers, could have been incorporated into this celluloid narrative as shades of gray.

The film, however, sidesteps the episode as Nehwal leaves rajan tutelage after being reprimanded for distracting from endorsements and dealing with Kashyap. Cue: Nehwal is moving to Bengaluru to train under Vimal, uh… Jeevan Kumar.

At least both coaches are present through a proxy. The other Indian badminton star, PV Sindhu, is notable for his absence. Fair enough, the movie is not called Sindhu or Gopichand. These would be in production; the latter featuring Gopichand’s former doubles partner, turned Telugu star Sudheer Babu as the titular character.

The one who should be feeling tough is the reigning Olympic champion, three-time world champion and enemy of Nehwal and Sindhu: Carolina Marin. Carla Martinez in the movie, the Spaniard has been reduced to a jungli billi whose note is the shrill cry. “Kabhi toh dara deti hai, kabhi rok deti hai,” notes Nehwal’s mother. “Ye galat hai, ye Saina ke concentration pe vaar hai”, the commentators respond to the cries.

The match in question is the 2015 Syed Modi International Final, where several real-world narratives are merged into the climax. The stake is the world ranking No. 1, the only feat missing from Saina’s CV. She wins, saving match points in the last game to win 19-21, 25-23, 21-16, becoming the second Indian after Prakash Padukone to reach the top of the standings.

In reality, the game was no less dramatic, only the memorable score of 25-23 was in the second game, not the decider. The world No. 1 ranking also came two months later.

The pursuit of the standings being the highlight means the audience is bypassed with the Olympic bronze medal and the 2010 CWG medal draw reduced to flashing and you miss blinking blurbs. The collapse of the form and the streak of losses are also removed within seconds.

Dangal had a similar streak. But with each defeat came a close-up of a bruised, downcast, and humanized Geeta. What happened to “show, not say”?

Despite score points and an unsatisfactory portrayal of the sport (for a game dictated and punctuated by dizzying rallies, there isn’t a single intense and prolonged exchange) notwithstanding, the film portrays Saina as a pioneer breaking glass ceilings. with honesty. A scene placing the idol in a room filled with young dreamers and Saina suitors depicts the “Saina Nehwal” effect on Indian badminton.

Nehwal reaffirms the importance of being an inspiration to girls in how you look during the credits. Maybe the movie “Saina” could do more.

Yes, that sometimes makes a mountain of a mole.

But this attempt to showcase the blood, sweat, tears, and guts of an athlete is far better than the all-white, dancing and singing badminton players of old Bollywood.

PS The very first newspaper clipping that tells proud father Harvir Singh Nehwal sticks in his album is titled Sania Wins Under 13 Title. The filmmakers can pass the faux pas like a brain parody on anyone who has ever confused the names of Indias, two great contemporaries wielding rackets.