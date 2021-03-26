Danny Masterson’s lawyer accuses law enforcement of leaking information in actor rape case: report





Danny Masterson’s rape case took a turn, with a lawyer for the actor alleging law enforcement officials leaked information relating to the case. According to reports, a hearing for Masterson’s criminal case was held on Wednesday, where his lawyer, Tom Mesereau, alleged to the judge: “This is a high profile case and we believe information has been leaked to the press. . “ The Daily mail reports that Mesereau suggested the leaks could come from cops or the Los Angeles district attorney’s office. Los Angeles Assistant District Attorney Reinhold Mueller denied the request. “The people are opposed wholeheartedly to the leak suggestions. There is no supporting evidence,” Mueller reportedly retorted. DANNY MASTERSON DOESN’T PLEASE GUILTY OF RAPE Mesereau and the LA DA office did not immediately return Fox News’ requests for comment. Masterson did not appear in court for Wednesday’s hearing. Masterson faces three charges of rape by force or fear, resulting from incidents believed to have occurred in the early 2000s. In January, the actor pleaded not guilty to the charges. Prosecutors alleged that Masterson, 44, who had been on bail since his arrest on June 17, raped a 23-year-old woman in 2001, a 28-year-old woman in April 2003 and a 23-year-old woman. old woman between October and December 2003. All of the alleged rapes occurred at her home in Hollywood Hills. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER Mesereau, whose former clients included Michael Jackson and Bill Cosby, said in court last June that the charges were the result of unfair media hype and political pressure to prosecute his client. The lawyer said his team will prove Masterson is not guilty. Masterson could face up to 45 years in prison if convicted. His arrest came after a three-year investigation that resulted in rare lawsuits against a famous Hollywood figure during the #MeToo era. Despite dozens of investigations, most have not resulted in any charges due to lack of evidence or the time that has elapsed since the alleged sexual assaults. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP The alleged rapes occurred at the height of Mastersons’ fame while playing the role of Steven Hyde on “That 70s Show” from 1998 to 2006. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

