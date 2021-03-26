Andy Warhol Estate Suffers Serious Copyright Defeat in Court of Appeal

The 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals won a huge victory for a photographer claiming Andy Warhol infringed his picture of Prince in 1981.

In the mid-1980s, Lynn Goldsmith licensed her image to Vanity Fair, who commissioned Warhol to produce a silkscreen. Warhol created 15 more works for a series on Prince, and Goldsmith says she didn’t know until Prince’s death in 2016. Her complaints subsequently caused the Andy Warhol Foundation to go to court to obtain a fair use statement.

This is what the Andy Warhol Foundation has previously achieved in summary judgment, but today 2nd Circuit Judge Gerald Lynch reverses with a majority opinion that Warhol’s work is not fair use. After relaunching the trial and seeing that Warhol’s image is substantially similar to Goldsmith’s, the case is sent back to the district court for further proceedings. It is possible that a lawsuit focusing on damages will take place.

The opinion crosses a copyright precedent, including that new works do not need to comment on the original to qualify as fair use. On the other hand, when examining how one of the fair dealing factors directs judges to measure whether there is a new phrase, new meaning, or new message added, Lynch is careful to come up with it. to a point where something like a film adaptation of a novel isn’t. t offered protection just because it adds something new.

“A common thread running through these cases is that when a secondary work does not comment on or relate to the original or does not use the original for a purpose other than that for which it was created, the simple assertion of a ‘superior or different artistic use,’ is insufficient to make a work transformative, “writes Lynch.” On the contrary, the secondary work itself must reasonably be seen as embodying an entirely distinct artistic purpose, which conveys a ‘new meaning or message’ entirely distinct from its source material. While we cannot, nor attempt to catalog all of the means by which an artist can achieve this, we do note that the works that have done so so far are themselves separate works of art that draw from many sources, rather than works that simply modify or recast a single work with a new aesthetic. “

Addressing the current situation, the appeals judge disagrees with the district court’s conclusion that Warhol’s use was transformative because Prince had gone from “a vulnerable and uncomfortable person to an iconic figure.” larger than life ”.

He writes that the subjective intentions of Goldsmith and Warhol and even the overall meaning of the art do not matter as much as how the works will be reasonably perceived.

Looking at works of art side by side in the same way you might look at a movie and script both derived from the same novel, Lynch continues. “[T]there can be no significant dispute that the primary purpose and function of the two works at issue here are identical, not only in the broad sense that they are created as works of visual art, but also in the narrow but essential meaning of portraits. from the same person. “

The fuller discussion involving everything from the caveat that judges do not act as art critics to the view that secondary works may need to “stand out” from their source material. in order to clarify the judicial review figures and to make it more difficult for copyright defendants to rely on use.

On the other hand, two of the three appellate judges on this panel come together for a concurring opinion criticizing the over-reliance on the transformative use measure arguing that a market-based measure (under the fourth factor) should be more focused.

Regarding this factor, while the 2nd Circuit agrees with an inferior judge that Goldsmith and Warhol do not traffic in the same market (one is a photographer and the other was in fine art), the majority opinion departs from the district court’s conclusion that Warhol’s Prince Series poses no threat to the Goldsmiths licensing markets.

As Lynch writes, and as some will see in Hollywood, “While Goldsmith does not claim that she sought a license for Goldsmith photography itself, the question under this factor is not just if secondary work harms aexisting market for the specific job that would have been violated … [T]The district court completely overlooked the potential harm to the Goldsmiths derivatives market, which is also substantial … “

