Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge spar in return for City on a Hill





As executive producer Fontana sees it, the past is a perfect hotbed for drama that can reflect current American fault lines without forcing viewers to squirm during a conference. You’re able to handle contemporary things without feeling like you’re trying to get your point across, Fontana said in an interview. I’ve always thought my job as a writer was to ask questions, and for people who watch the show, maybe think about the answers. Landmines, including racism and systemic failure, are part of City on a Hill, along with elements of other Fontana-run shows: telling stories with heart and intelligence and fewer gimmicks, and nuanced characters. that attract top-notch players. Here, that includes respected veterans Bacon and Hodge, whose accelerated careers claim roles in Oscar-nominated One Night in Miami … and the upcoming DC Comics-based Black Adam. Bacon plays FBI agent Jackie Rohr, who is fishy but efficient. His enemy and sometimes ally out of necessity is Hodges Decourcy Ward, an assistant district attorney who comes to Boston as part of his police reform effort and makes it a personal crusade. Getting to put Jackie up there is a pleasure because, like him or not, the role is incredibly well written, Bacon said in a recent panel discussion. I always feel like it’s really a matter of making sure that, bad or good, however you define those terms … that he’s a real human being. There are also lively female characters and strong actors to play them, including Lauren E. Banks, Amanda Clayton, Jill Hennessy, and Pernell Walker. Gary Levine, president of Showtime Entertainment, counts Fontana as the number one television producer. Also a renowned writer, New York-born Fontanas honors include Emmys, Peabody Awards, and a Humanitas Award. He has the talent and soul of a playwright, is a valuable mentor to writers and directors, and is a talent magnet when it comes to acting, Levine said in an email interview. Fontana considers himself lucky to have the support of Levines. When real-world events, including the death in custody of George Floyd, called for subtle changes to the completed scripts, the executive agreed to bring back the writers for the shows. We all read the scripts and everyone was free to make any kind of comment they wanted on what needed to be adjusted, whether it was language or cultural rhythm, Fontana said. City on a Hill, created by Charlie MacLean and based on an idea by MacLean and actor-filmmaker Ben Affleck, was designed to shoot in a different section of Boston each season. Its eight new episodes focus on the Roxbury neighborhood and a federal housing project plagued by drug-related violence and untrustworthy local law enforcement. Devastating gang violence and youth homicides were a grim reality for the real East Coast city until the arrival in the mid-1990s of what has come to be dubbed the Boston Miracle, a concerted change that took place. spanned over the years and which inspired the Showtime series. It’s remarkable what happened in Boston during that time, not that everyone and the whole world suddenly was a perfect place, Fontana said. But black ministers, community activists, city agencies, law enforcement professionals, city government all came together. They said, let’s stop blaming each other and start using what each of us does best with each other, Fontana said, with the results including a sharply reduced number of fatal shootings of young people in the areas. low income. This approach could and should influence debates over police reform fueled by the deaths of Floyd and other African Americans, Fontana said. Why it was abandoned by Boston is something City on a Hill has yet to explore, but, he said, you think not only should they have continued, but every city in this country should. to do. Hodge agrees with Fontana that the past holds lessons for the present, including what the actor called the overt racism he experiences as a black man in America on a daily basis. This show is one of those places where I can communicate with people what’s going on and how it’s going. Even though it’s the ’90s, we’re still living that in 2021, Hodge said during the panel discussion. He said he was proud to put himself in his characters’ shoes and with his mission to show what combat is, how to fight from a different perspective, how to fight from the inside because he’s a DA, working around it all 24/7. , trying to figure out how to use the system to his advantage. Lynn Elber can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter at http://twitter.com/lynnelber. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.







