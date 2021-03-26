Eddie Izzard warns of narrowing the story in six minutes to midnight | Entertainment

Eddie Izzard once saw a shocking sight in a museum: a coat of arms from a school in England, with a Union Jack in one corner and a Nazi banner in the other.
These two flags next to each other? There is a movie in there. I mean it’s my jerk jerk, Izzard told the Daily News on a Zoom call from London.
And that movie, Andy Goddards Six Minutes to Midnight, hit theaters and On Demand on Friday.
Izzard plays Professor Thomas Miller, who discovers a disturbing plot at a finishing school on England’s south coast, Augusta-Victoria College, after his predecessor goes missing. He soon discovered that he was teaching English to the daughters of prominent Nazis. Judi Dench plays the role of school principal, Miss Rocholl.
The film may be fictional, but the school was real, existing from 1932 to 1939.
Izzard, the Dress to Kill Emmy winner who identifies as transgender and fluent and announced last year that she uses her pronouns, also co-wrote the screenplay, achieving a one-year goal.
I broke into Pinewood Studios here in Britain when I was 15, she said. I love movies, I wanted to make movies, but I didn’t want to make the wrong movie as my first movie. I didn’t want to touch the ground when I could run, so I had to develop my ability to play in lead roles.
In the case of Thomas, Izzard, 59, portrays the living and left-behind person, open-minded, half-German, half-English.
So the Germans don’t trust him because he’s half English, and the English don’t trust him because he’s half German. So it’s a bit like today’s representative standing there, saying: This is not the way to go, she explained, emphasizing the characters’ foresight on the dangers of heeding words. and ideas of Adolf Hitler. For me, he likes the audience representative in the film.
Six Minutes to Midnight also marked an on-screen reunion between Izzard and Dench, who she starred with in Victoria & Abdul in 2017, about Queen Victoria’s friendship with Clerk Abdul Karim.
She was to play a very Nazi-friendly role in this movie, Izzard said. But she wanted to do this because people tend to put her in this national treasure that she doesn’t like and so she pushes that back by choosing roles that are going to be sour, twisted, and darker.
While the films’ release this week marks the end of a decade-long journey from when Tony-nominated Izzard began brainstorming, it comes as the white supremacist epidemic in which Nazism is steeped in is pushing his ugly head again.
Hitler said: If you lie big enough, a big lie is easier to get across than a small lie. And Donald Trump just did, said Izzard. He said how he won this election, which he did not win. And he kept saying he did and a number of people, voters still wanted to accept the lie.
This is evidence, she said, that was not immune to a resurgence of these ideas, which she also attributes to nationalism.
If it could happen 90 years ago and it happens again, that means it’s a problem with humanity and that’s what we’ve learned from it, Izzard said. It’s a lesson from history.
2021 New York Daily News. Visit to nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
