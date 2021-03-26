Shilpa Shetty has set major style and fashion goals for herself over the years. She impressed us with her timeless style and always sets major fitness goals for herself. The actress is currently filming for the Super Dancer Chapter 4 commercial which gives us a major summer vibe with her style.

Shilpa Shetty's Satin Shirt and Tie Skirt is worth Rs. 37,000 should be on your summer wishlist

One day ago the actress was spotted in a dark green satin shirt with exaggerated cuffs worth Rs. 15,500 paired with a tie-up skirt Rs. 21,500. She was wearing the 431-88 of Shweta Kapoor. She looked absolutely gorgeous with cool, rosy makeup and soft, wavy hair. Shilpa was designed by Sanjana Batra and the style was there.

She looked like a million bucks with soft makeup and an ultra glamorous dress with translucent PVC heels. The deep green of the dress really stands out and we can’t get over it!

In terms of work, Shilpa Shetty will star in Nikamma alongside Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. His second film will be Priyadarshans Hungama 2 with Meezaan, Pranitha Subhash and Paresh Rawal.

